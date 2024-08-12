Wialon announces remarkable growth, with the number of connected vehicles increasing tenfold over nine years, from 400,000 in 2015 to 4,000,000 in 2024.

Processing 5 billion data points daily, Wialon helps fleets leverage big data to improve productivity, optimize fuel consumption, enhance driver safety and sustainability.

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wialon, the global fleet management and IoT platform designed by European software developer Gurtam, announces it has reached a record number of 4 million vehicles connected on the platform, in 160 countries. This makes Wialon one of the largest fleet management, GPS tracking and IoT software platforms worldwide, by number of connected vehicles.

Global fleet management platform Wialon announces 4 million connected vehicles in 160 countries

The Wialon platform helps connect, track and monitor vehicles and assets ranging from HGVs and LCVs to public buses, agricultural vehicles and equipment, construction vehicles and equipment, energy generators, fuel tanks, waste management trucks etc. Wialon is deployed across varied industries, ranging from logistics and transportation, to agriculture, construction, energy or waste management.

Aliaksandr Kuushynau, Head of Wialon, states: "Fleet management solutions are of the utmost importance to businesses, as they are the backbone of operational success. Year on year we are seeing increased adoption of telematics, and a higher emphasis on safety and data analytics, supporting efficiency and sustainability in fleet operations."

GotYou Telematics, the company that deployed the landmark 4 millionth vehicle connection, has been a Wialon partner since 2017. Headquartered in South Africa, GotYouTelematics is a provider and integrator of security services for fleet management, helping clients across various industries manage and protect their transport and assets.

Aldo Gerber, Founder and CEO of GotYou Telematics, said: "We were excited to begin our partnership with Wialon in 2017, and since then, we've never looked back. The sky's the limit if you know how to use the platform's wide functionality to drive your clients' success."

Wialon provides fleet management software solutions through a network of over 2,700 channel partners in more than 160 countries. Most of Wialon's partners are small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and Wialon aims to equip them with advanced technology, enabling them to compete in local markets. By leveraging Wialon's technology and multiple integration options (with over 3,500 device models for data capture and GPS tracking), these companies can launch, run and develop their businesses without the need for extensive development investments, saving significant time and resources.

This allows small and medium fleet operators to access advanced technology that is usually seen in larger businesses, leveling the playing field and enhancing their operational capabilities.

About Wialon

Wialon is one of the largest IoT, telematics and fleet management software platforms worldwide, connecting over 4 million vehicles in over 160 countries. With more than 20 years of experience, Wialon has developed a suite of fleet management software that has flexibility and versatility at its core: vehicle-agnostic, sensor and device-agnostic, easily scalable for both small and large fleets, who can track their operations in one unified platform.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2478181/Wialon.jpg