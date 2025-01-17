Gravity Game Hub Announces Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus Pre-Registration Is Now Live!

SINGAPORE, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravity Game Hub (GGH) PTE.LTD, a subsidiary of GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) began pre-registration for its widely anticipated AFK mobile game, Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus.

Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus pre-registration is available in over 150 countries through the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and Huawei App Gallery starts from January 15th 2025.

Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus Pre-Registration

Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus is a new Idle RPG mobile game featuring a colorful 3D Fantasy world background and content that embodies Ragnarok's unique ambience. Embark on a journey through the vast and vibrant world of Midgard, encountering iconic characters and legendary monsters from the beloved Ragnarok Online franchise.

President of Gravity Game Hub (GGH), Harry Choi said, "Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus is an easy-to-play RPG which provides comfort in the MMORPG gaming experience, yet provides unique story and vast content that represent the Ragnarok's atmosphere." he said. "As the game will be available world widely, to improve user accessibility for global market, Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus applied 6 language options, which are English, Chinese (Simplified), Thai, Indonesian, Spanish, and Portuguese."

Gravity Game Hub has lined up a series of enthralling pre-registration rewards that will be unlocked as more players join the adventure. Here's what you can look forward to:

300 GP: Unlocked upon 50,000 pre-registrations

5x Moon Key & 2x 1Hr AFK Main Character Exp: Unlocked upon 100,000 pre-registrations

& 2x 1Hr AFK Main Character Exp: Unlocked upon 100,000 pre-registrations 1x Blue Scuba Goggles Blueprint: Unlocked upon 200,000 pre-registrations

5x Stardust Key & 1x Purple Pet Egg: Unlocked upon 300,000 pre-registrations

1x Windup Spring Blueprint: Unlocked upon 500,000 pre-registrations

These rewards will provide a head start in your journey, offering unique items and bonuses that enhance gameplay experience.

Stay connected and keep-up with the latest Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus news and events through the official website and social media pages below:

Website: https://roidle.gnjoy.asia

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ROIdleAdventurePlus

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/roidleadventureplus

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@roidleadventureplus

About Gravity Game Hub

Established in 2021, Gravity Game Hub (GGH) Pte Ltd is a game publisher and developer focusing on online and mobile games. Gravity Game Hub is committed to delivering an interactive gaming experience and creating a dynamic community for all players in South East Asia.

SOURCE Gravity Game Hub (GGH) Pte. Ltd.