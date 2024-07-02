Greenhouse Named Best ATS for Mid-Market, Enterprise & EMEA in G2 Summer 2024 Reports

Greenhouse retains #1 ranking in the G2 Grid® Report for Applicant Tracking Systems Summer 2024

Motivated by newly launched features to help hiring teams work together to put the right person in the right role, Greenhouse continues to deliver inclusive, people-centric solutions that earn high customer satisfaction

Greenhouse named Leader in 66 G2 reports

NEW YORK, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenhouse, the leading hiring platform, announced it has been recognized as a leader in 66 of the 2024 Summer Reports and has ranked #1 in 29 of them, including Best Applicant Tracking System, Best Enterprise Applicant Tracking Systems, Best Mid-Market Applicant Tracking System and Europe Regional Grid Report for Applicant Tracking Systems.

Greenhouse provides industry-leading structured hiring software to over 7,500 companies, guiding them to build equitable, data-driven talent pipelines tailored to their growth needs. Customers include HubSpot, HelloFresh, and Duolingo, which rely on Greenhouse insights to turn talent into a competitive advantage and continuously improve hiring. Greenhouse streamlines hiring processes, reducing time to hire and improving the quality of candidates to ensure that every hire is the right hire.

Greenhouse received top satisfaction scores among Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) in the G2 report, with 93% of users rating it 4 or 5 stars and 98% user satisfaction rate. Greenhouse also earned high marks for customer loyalty, with 87% of users saying they would likely recommend the product and 86% of users saying they believe it is headed in the right direction. Greenhouse has cemented its strong position as the top ATS for enterprise, mid-market, and Europe with its nearly universal high ratings and trust in the product.

Greenhouse expanded its products by releasing new features that help organizations become more efficient in decreasing the time-to-hire and optimize every step of their hiring process. These features include Texting, powered by Grayscale, which gives recruiters a streamlined communication channel to reduce time-to-hire and ghosting by allowing recruiters to message and meet candidates seamlessly. Greenhouse also launched Sourcing Automation AI content generation to help recruiters tailor messages to candidates. With embedded e-signature, users can accelerate hiring by having all document workflows within Greenhouse Recruiting. Greenhouse continues to develop ethical AI tools so recruiters can simplify their workflow while fostering an equitable hiring process. We're paving the way for WorkTech tools to leverage AI in content generation, automation, categorization, and summarization.to streamline and simplify workflow, creating an equitable experience for candidates and an efficient process for hiring managers and talent acquisition teams.

As a result, G2 has recognized Greenhouse as the Global Applicant Tracking System and named a leader in 66 reports, including:

"I'm thrilled to see Greenhouse earn such strong recommendations from our customers, ranking us as a leader once again in the latest G2 reports. It shows us that both our customers and the market trust we are on the right track to deliver a product roadmap that helps organizations of all sizes hire better, in a centralized and structured way," says Samir Joglekar, Chief Revenue Officer of Greenhouse. "We are inspired by their trust in us, and are eager to continue innovating products that make hiring more equitable and efficient – from managed growth to high volume roles. Our recent product releases empower Greenhouse users to become more strategic in how they source, interview, hire, onboard, report on talent, and so much more. There is more to come this summer, and we can't wait to share our latest product innovations with everyone."

Greenhouse customers had this to say about their user experience:

"Greenhouse has been a game-changer for me, making candidate interviewing a breeze. [It] has streamlined my candidate interviewing process, providing a user-friendly platform to manage scheduling, conduct structured interviews, and evaluate applicants. Its intuitive interface and customizable features have enhanced efficiency and collaboration within my hiring team, ultimately leading to more informed hiring decisions"

- Maciek K., European SMB Customer

"Greenhouse solves our previous problem of having too many external tools. For example, Greenhouse scorecards allow our interviewers to quickly and seamlessly submit their completed scorecards, allowing us to have feedback for auditing purposes and it allows our recruiters to continuously improve their candidate pipeline by receiving up to date feedback on candidates from the team. Additionally, we have leveraged Greenhouse scheduling and it has greatly impacted how long it takes our recruiters to schedule interviews."

- Mason C., Mid-Market Customer

"What I like best about Greenhouse is its user-friendly interface, which makes it easy to navigate and manage the hiring process efficiently. The platform's robust analytics and reporting tools provide valuable insights, helping to optimize recruiting strategies. Additionally, its integration capabilities with other HR tools streamline the workflow, making it a comprehensive solution for recruitment needs."

- Catherine X., Enterprise Customer

As the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 is visited by 80 million software buyers each year. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world's best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users. Recognition on G2's reports is earned by software products and companies that provide their customers with best-in-class customer service products and experiences.

To learn more about these rankings and Greenhouse, view the G2 Grid® Scores for Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS).

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 80 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Methodology

G2 Grid Methodology

About Greenhouse

Greenhouse is the leading hiring platform to help companies get measurably better at hiring.

With Greenhouse, organizations can ensure every hire is the right hire, taking candidates from talented prospects to top performers. Our industry-leading software brings a structured hiring approach to any company's process, helping to define the role, requirements and attributes a successful candidate should have before a job is posted, enabling internal alignment and confident decision-making. The result is more fair and equitable hiring practices combined with data-driven decisions.

We've helped over 7,500 companies across diverse industry verticals and scaling goals turn talent into a strategic advantage, so they can be ready to hire for what's next. Some of the smartest and most successful companies like HubSpot, Duolingo, Lucid Motors, Gong, J.D. Power and Scout24 use Greenhouse for data and guidance on the behaviors and capabilities they need to improve their overall hiring performance as they move up the Hiring Maturity curve.

Greenhouse has won numerous awards including Fortune Best Workplaces, Inc. Magazine Best Workplace, Glassdoor #1 Best Place to Work, Forbes Cloud 100, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000, Crain's Best Places to Work NYC and Mogul's Top 100 Workplaces for Diverse Representation.

© 2024, Greenhouse Software, Inc. All rights reserved. "Hire for what's next," "The/Your all-together hiring platform," "Talent Makers" and the G Logo are trademarks of Greenhouse Software, Inc.

SOURCE Greenhouse Software, Inc.