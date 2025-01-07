Ground-breaking initiatives to empower private sector, supercharge Abu Dhabi's 'Falcon Economy'

ABU DHABI, UAE, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Abu Dhabi has announced ground-breaking initiatives to supercharge the Emirate's soaring 'Falcon Economy' by providing a supportive business environment that empowers the private sector to seize opportunities and reach their full potential.

Ranked as the World's Richest City, Abu Dhabi is home to US$1.7 trillion in sovereign wealth fund assets and enjoys the strongest sovereign credit rating in the GCC, providing investors with unparalleled access to finance and growth opportunities. The Emirate has also been ranked 1st in ease of doing business in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

His Excellency Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, said: "Our remarkable economic journey is driven by a determination to build a strong, resilient, sustainable, and diversified economy. We remain committed to proactively develop frameworks and plans to find innovative solutions to current and future challenges and build a better tomorrow for generations to come".

H.E. Al Zaabi added: "Our Initiatives bolster ease of doing business and empower tomorrow's business leaders; and we are doubling down our efforts to equip young generations to explore opportunities, innovate, start, and grow businesses."

The Abu Dhabi Registration and Licensing Authority (ADRA):

The Abu Dhabi Registration and Licensing Authority (ADRA), an arm of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) to develop and regulate the business sector, was launched to provide a centralised registry of all businesses across Abu Dhabi's mainland and its non-financial economic free zones. It provides a single point for regulatory reporting, ensuring compliance of economic establishments with UAE and international regulations, and offers licensing, consumer, and commercial protection services across the mainland.

Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce New Roadmap:

The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry's (ADCCI), the voice of the private sector, has revealed a new roadmap for 2025–2028, to develop a prosperous, flexible, and diversified business ecosystem that fosters innovation and entrepreneurship in Abu Dhabi.

The roadmap focuses on fostering partnerships, linking companies to global markets, increasing business opportunities, advocating policies and empowering entrepreneurs and talents. ADCCI's new roadmap for economic excellence is anchored by five core pillars- policy advocacy, market intelligence, ecosystem building, innovation, and market expansion- each playing a pivotal role in driving innovation, sustainability, and resilience.

ADCCI also launched the Abu Dhabi Family Business Council, to enhance its role in the socio-economic development by promoting sustainability, growth, and prosperity of family businesses, and ensuring their continuity across generations.

ADCCI unveiled its new brand identity, signalling a bold vision for the future and marking a strategic phase of progress.

New Entrepreneurship empowerment initiatives

The new strategy for the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, dedicated to supporting small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs) ensures the Fund continues to provide the right support, business-boosting measures and friendly ecosystems to empower SMEs.

Central to this strategy is the launch of MZN (Arabic word for rainy clouds) Hub, an innovative concept, which utilises AI-driven solutions, to ensure an integrated, cutting-edge ecosystem that provides entrepreneurs with bespoke resources and programmes, empowering them to enhance their capabilities, ensure the success of their ventures, and sustain their growth.

Backed by government investments, MZN Hub offers access to finance, comprehensive training, and tailored mentorship, designed to enable startups to flourish. The platform has three components- Venture Studios, Light Manufacturing, and Venture Capital to ensure support in different stages of business, from ideation to growth.

About ADDED:

The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), the catalyst for economic growth and diversification, regulates the business sector in the Emirate and leads economic initiatives to achieve a knowledge-based, diversified, and sustainable economy. ADDED adopts best policies and practices based on the latest research and statistics, devotes its efforts to elevate the development and renaissance across various sectors, and prepares strategic programs and plans by adopting the best economic and administrative practices, applying the latest technology and drawing on global expertise.

ADDED strives to improve the investment climate in the Emirate by enhancing prospects for cooperation with strategic partners and ensure principles of innovation, transparency, and knowledge-sharing are followed to strengthening the business ecosystem to enhance Abu Dhabi as preferred destination for business and investments.

