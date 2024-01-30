Growth performance sparks investor confidence in Aevi's in-person payment orchestration platform

News provided by

Aevi

30 Jan, 2024, 02:00 ET

LONDON, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aevi, the industry-leading platform provider for in-person payment orchestration, proudly achieved a transformative phase of growth in 2023 as it demonstrated resilience and success, marked by an impressive +25% growth in recurring revenues during a period of industry average suppressed growth rates.

Continue Reading
HPE Growth providing additional investment capital to further accelerate Aevi’s sustainable growth momentum
HPE Growth providing additional investment capital to further accelerate Aevi’s sustainable growth momentum

Following Aevi's separation from Diebold Nixdorf last September, led by HPE Growth, an established pan-European growth equity firm, Aevi showed compelling developments in growth, efficiency, and profitability, underscoring its strategic trajectory as a fully independent company. This acceleration further cemented the trust and conviction of its current shareholders and resulted in HPE Growth providing additional investment capital to further accelerate the company's sustainable growth momentum to further scale, solidify its competitive advantage, and enhance the product platform used by market-leading clients.

Frederic Huynen, Partner at HPE Growth, commented, "We recognize Aevi as the frontrunner in the market of in-person payment orchestration to enable the most reliable, secure but flexible omnichannel payment experience. Aevi's embedded platform, distinguished by its openness and API-driven architecture, offers a unique value proposition to among others PSP and ISV customers to integrate POS payments and data across all channels, to maximize the payment experience for the merchants and their end-clients."

"Having operated independently and owned by a growth-equity shareholder has already proven to benefit our agility, stakeholder alignment, and independent strategic evolution. Being well-funded, Aevi eagerly anticipates a thriving 2024 together with its supportive and trusting shareholders. Finally, Aevi can focus on what is central in its culture - the customer," stated Mike Camerling, CEO at Aevi. "The injection of additional financing from HPE Growth is a testament to our shared vision and confidence in Aevi's capabilities. This strategic move underscores our commitment to pushing the boundaries of in-person payment orchestration."

As Aevi embarks on this next dynamic chapter, the company remains focused on its commitment to shaping the future of card-present payments with its orchestration solutions connecting the world of POS with eCommerce in Europe and the US and invites stakeholders, partners, and clients to join them on this exciting journey.

About Aevi
Aevi leads in-person payment orchestration with innovative, industry-redefining solutions. Their global, open platform is API-driven, device-agnostic, and solution-independent, enabling seamless payments and data flow across all channels.

Aevi's journey beginning in 2012 as part of Diebold Nixdorf, saw significant milestones, including investments from HPE (2016) and Mastercard (2021). In 2023, HPE Growth acquired Diebold Nixdorf's stake, propelling Aevi into a new phase of entrepreneurial expansion.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2327856/Aevi_Logo.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2327810/aevi.jpg

Contact: Sarah Koch, [email protected], +49 5251 6941554

Also from this source

Aevi, la plateforme d'orchestration des paiements en personne, suscite la confiance des investisseurs grâce à ses performances de croissance

Aevi, la plateforme d'orchestration des paiements en personne, suscite la confiance des investisseurs grâce à ses performances de croissance

Aevi, société leader dans le secteur des fournisseurs de plateforme pour l'orchestration des paiements en personne, a fièrement atteint une phase de...
Growth performance sparks investor confidence in Aevi's in-person payment orchestration platform

Growth performance sparks investor confidence in Aevi's in-person payment orchestration platform

Aevi, the industry-leading platform provider for in-person payment orchestration, proudly achieved a transformative phase of growth in 2023 as it...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.