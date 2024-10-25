GTCHAIR Unveils Latest Comfortable Office Chairs at ORGATEC 2024 Furniture Expo

News provided by

GTCHAIR

Oct 25, 2024, 05:00 ET

COLOGNE, Germany, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GTCHAIR rocked the stage at the 2024 ORGATEC furniture exhibition in Cologne, Germany. Their booth, located at Hall 8.1 A060, showcased a cool range of office chairs that make sitting comfy and healthy. These chairs are designed to take the pressure off your body and keep your back and joints feeling great, even after long hours at your desk.

Shaping the Future of Office Spaces at ORGATEC 2024

Continue Reading
GTChair at ORGATEC in Germany 2024
GTChair at ORGATEC in Germany 2024
GTChair Showcasing Selected Products
GTChair Showcasing Selected Products
GTChair's Latest Product "Alien Chair"
GTChair's Latest Product "Alien Chair"

The ORGATEC 2024 expo was a massive event covering 130,000 square meters. It brought together big names in office furniture to showcase the latest trends for future work environments. GTCHAIR wowed the crowd with chairs like Alien Chair, Open Chair, and Marrit Pro, specially crafted to keep you cozy and healthy during those long work hours.

Meet Alien: GTCHAIR's Coolest Innovation Yet

GTCHAIR is turning heads with their newest creation, the Alien chair. This chair is out of this world, blending cool tech with space-inspired design. The floating chair back and smooth sliding action give you that floating-on-air feeling that everyone loved at the show!

Upgrade Your Workspace with GTCHAIR's Awesome Chairs

Besides the Alien chair, GTCHAIR also launched upgraded versions of office favorites like Marrit Pro and Dvary Pro. They introduced six new series of ergonomic office chairs and their flagship gaming chair, Roc Chair. These chairs are all about making your work or gaming setup super comfy and keeping you feeling great all day long.

About GTCHAIR: Making Sitting Better Since 1992

GTCHAIR has been around since 1992, bringing comfort and health to sitting at desks. With over 60 patented inventions and products sold in more than 80 countries, they are a top choice for anyone who wants to sit comfortably and stay healthy while working.

SOURCE GTCHAIR

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

GTCHAIR dévoile ses dernières chaises de bureau confortables au Salon du meuble ORGATEC 2024

GTCHAIR dévoile ses dernières chaises de bureau confortables au Salon du meuble ORGATEC 2024

GTCHAIR a fait vibrer la scène lors de l'exposition du meuble 2024 ORGATEC à Cologne, en Allemagne. Son stand, situé dans le hall 8.1 A060, a mis en...
GTCHAIR stellt auf der Möbelmesse ORGATEC 2024 die neuesten komfortablen Bürostühle vor

GTCHAIR stellt auf der Möbelmesse ORGATEC 2024 die neuesten komfortablen Bürostühle vor

KÖLN, Deutschland, 25. Oktober 2024 /PRNewswire/ – GTCHAIR rockte die Bühne auf der ORGATEC Möbelmesse 2024 in Köln, Deutschland. An ihrem Stand in...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Household Products

Household Products

Home Improvement

Home Improvement

Furniture and Furnishings

Furniture and Furnishings

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

News Releases in Similar Topics