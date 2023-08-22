Guide Sensmart 2023 Middle East Distributor Conference for Thermography Products Successfully Concludes

WUHAN, China, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2023 Middle East Distributor Conference for Thermography Products" recently concluded in Dubai with great success. Distributors from the Middle East region gathered to discuss mutually beneficial strategies. 

Guide Sensmart announced a more open distributor policy for 2023 at the event. The company plans to enhance its support for partners by offering various services such as branding, promotion, technology, customization, auxiliary management, and professional teams. This initiative aims to reinforce the development of their distribution channels, empower them with increased vitality, and generate greater value in collaboration with their distribution partners.

During the event, Guide Sensmart provided a detailed presentation of its Thermography product range and the new Hammer series. They demonstrated the features of their products through different application scenarios. They encouraged their distribution partners to collaborate more closely, integrate additional products and solutions, and enhance the user-friendliness of their offerings, ultimately benefiting the public with infrared technology.

From August 24th to 27th, the Istanbul Hardware Fair will be held at the Istanbul Expo Center. Guide Sensmart sincerely invites exhibitors to visit their booth at Hall 8F-10A for communication.

About Guide Sensmart 
Guide Sensmart is a manufacturer of systematic infrared thermal imaging products, with a marketing service network covering 70 countries and regions worldwide. For more information, please visit https://www.guideir.com/.

