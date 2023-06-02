Hard Rock International Encourages All to "LOVE OUT LOUD" this Pride Month with New Limited-Edition Retail and Series of Global Events Throughout June with HALSEY

Hard Rock International

02 Jun, 2023, 10:36 ET

Hard Rock Honors Partnership with Multi-Platinum, Genre-Bending Artist Halsey with $250,000 Donation to LGBTQIA+ Causes via the Hard Rock Heals Foundation

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock International is celebrating its ongoing support of the LGBTQIA+ community during Pride Month by bringing to life the brand's core founding mottos, "Love All, Serve All" and "All Is One," while encouraging allies everywhere to "Love Out Loud."

Hard Rock International “Love Out Loud” partner Halsey designed two co-branded T-shirts as part of the Pride 2023 retail collection, which will benefit LGBTQIA+ charities such as Outright International and Human Rights Campaign via Hard Rock Heals Foundation. (Photo Credit: Sam Dameshek)
Hard Rock International "Love Out Loud" partner Halsey designed two co-branded T-shirts as part of the Pride 2023 retail collection, which will benefit LGBTQIA+ charities such as Outright International and Human Rights Campaign via Hard Rock Heals Foundation. (Photo Credit: Sam Dameshek)

"At Hard Rock, acts of service and authentic inclusion are engrained in our brand DNA and everyday mottos, ensuring that all Team Members and guests at our properties are treated with love and respect," said Stephanie Piimauna, Senior Vice President and Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer at Seminole Hard Rock. "As part of our commitment, we will continue to demonstrate allyship and amplify LGBTQIA+ voices in our local communities and around the world."

To kick off Pride 2023, Hard Rock has announced a partnership with GRAMMY®-nominated, multi-platinum, genre-bending artist, Halsey – known for advocating for the LGBTQIA+ community. To celebrate the partnership and Pride Month, Hard Rock has pledged a minimum of $250,000 to the Human Rights Campaign and Outright International, via the Hard Rock Heals Foundation®, the charitable arm of Hard Rock®.

Hard Rock will host a private performance at Hard Rock Cafe London Old Park Lane, where Halsey will donate special memorabilia to Hard Rock's celebrated collection. A special series of Halsey with String Ensemble Hard Rock Live shows will take place throughout the Summer.

As part of the 2023 Pride Retail Collection, Halsey, who is a queer artist themself, has designed two co-branded Hard Rock x Halsey Signature Series Pride Edition T-shirts. The 2023 Pride Retail Collection is now available in stores and online at Rock Shops® and will benefit LGBTQIA+ charities around the globe with a portion of proceeds.

Hard Rock Cafes, Hotels, and Casinos worldwide will be hosting a variety of activations including partnering with notable LGBTQIA+ figures in local communities creating exclusive experiences like one-of-a-kind curated suites, unique food and beverage offerings, entertainment experiences, Pride playlists, and community fundraising events.

For more information on all Pride activations, partnerships, and Hard Rock's support of the LGBTQIA+ community and diversity, please read the full release here.

