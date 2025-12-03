Harmonic and Normann Engineering Achieve Major Milestone with 20 Broadband Deployments Across Europe

SAN JOSE, Calif. and VIENNA, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) and Normann Engineering today announced a major milestone in their strategic collaboration, celebrating 20 successful broadband deployments with leading operators across Europe. The partnership brings together Harmonic's industry-leading cOS™ virtualized broadband platform and suite of network devices with Normann Engineering's trusted engineering expertise to help operators modernize their networks, accelerate next-gen broadband rollouts and deliver exceptional subscriber experiences in highly competitive markets, including Austria and Germany.

"We're proud to partner with Harmonic to deliver transformational solutions that speed up time-to-market for broadband services and enable operators to unlock new revenue streams," said Frank Normann, CEO of Normann Engineering. "Harmonic's breakthrough innovations in DOCSIS and fiber, backed by our extensive regional expertise in deploying the cOS platform over several years, ensure that operators can meet growing broadband demand efficiently."

Accelerating Broadband Transformation Across Europe

Harmonic and Normann Engineering are helping operators take full advantage of the technological innovation, market maturity and efficiency of the cOS platform. The collaboration simplifies broadband network evolution, providing operators with a clear migration path to next-generation DOCSIS and fiber. Together, the companies are enabling broadband service providers to extend their reach, maximize existing infrastructure investments and deliver differentiated, future-ready service offerings while reducing hardware and power requirements in alignment with sustainability goals.

Normann Engineering's team of cOS-certified engineers brings deep technical expertise to ensure seamless deployment, operational excellence and ongoing customer success.

"Normann Engineering is Harmonic's longest-serving partner and a key collaborator in our mission to empower broadband service providers with solutions that streamline operations, lower costs and elevate quality of experience," said Stefan Meier, vice president of broadband sales Europe at Harmonic. "Our joint success underscores the power of partnership in driving real-world broadband transformation across Europe."

Driving Operator Success Through Collaboration

With 20 deployments and counting, Harmonic and Normann Engineering continue to drive broadband innovation across Europe, helping operators deliver the high-speed, reliable connectivity today's subscribers demand.

"Partnering with Harmonic and Normann Engineering has been a gamechanger in our roll out of fiber services," said Steffen Raatz, CTO, neu-medianet. "Harmonic's cOS platform and PON devices, combined with Normann's expert integration and round-the-clock support, allowed us to reduce time-to-market for new fiber services by over 70% — a clear win for us and our customers."

"The joint expertise of Harmonic and Normann Engineering has delivered real business results for us. With the cOS solution, we've gained the flexibility to scale capacity on demand and significantly cut operational costs," said Martin Woitag, CTO, MDCC. "Normann's local support and deployment know-how ensured a smooth transition to a software-based network, enabling us to deliver higher-quality broadband experiences with greater agility."

Harmonic is the market share leader in cable broadband equipment, virtual CMTS and DAA, according to Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks and data center IT industries. The company's market-leading cOS platform powers next-gen broadband services through nearly 38 million CPE devices worldwide for leading operators in North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized broadband and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized broadband networking via the industry's first virtualized broadband solution, enabling operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet services to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

