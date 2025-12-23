Henlius CEO Dr. Jason Zhu to Deliver a Keynote Presentation at JPM 2026

SHANGHAI, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 44th J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference will take place from January 12 to 15, 2026, in San Francisco, USA. Dr. Jason Zhu, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Henlius (2696.HK), has been invited to attend and will deliver a keynote presentation on January 15 (PST).

Recognized as one of the world's largest and most influential healthcare investment and industry conferences, the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference is widely regarded as a bellwether for global pharmaceutical and healthcare innovation and capital trends. The event brings together industry leaders, fast-growing emerging companies, technology innovators, and global investors, with more than 8,000 participants expected to convene in San Francisco to explore cutting-edge developments and partnership opportunities.

At the conference, Dr. Zhu will outline the core competencies Henlius has built throughout its internationalisation journey, share updates on the company's innovative pipeline and next-generation technology platforms—including antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and multispecific T-cell engagers (TCEs)—and present Henlius' strategic outlook for the next five years. Leveraging an integrated platform spanning R&D, manufacturing, regulatory affairs, and commercialisation, Henlius has evolved from an early-stage biotech into a scaled, globally operating biopharmaceutical company with an established international footprint. Henlius has established dedicated clinical development, operations, and regulatory teams in key markets including the United States and Japan, enabling independent clinical trial execution and direct engagement with global regulatory authorities to accelerate localized development and market access. In addition, the company's commercial manufacturing facilities have obtained GMP certifications in China, the EU, and the United States, with a global supply network that now spans six continents. Through the coordinated advancement of differentiated innovation assets and diversified technology platforms, Henlius continues to deepen its global market presence while building long-term strategic partnerships with leading multinational pharmaceutical companies, forming a sustainable and scalable global development model.

Looking ahead, Henlius will remain focused on addressing unmet patient needs worldwide. By working closely with global capital markets and industry partners, the company aims to further strengthen its global innovation and operational capabilities and to build a globally competitive, patient-centric biopharma, delivering high-quality and affordable biologic medicines to patients around the world.

About Henlius

Henlius (2696.HK) is a global biopharmaceutical company with the vision to offer high-quality, affordable and innovative biologic medicines for patients worldwide with a focus on oncology, autoimmune diseases and ophthalmic diseases. To date, 10 products have been approved for marketing across multiple countries and regions, and 5 marketing applications have been accepted for review in China and the EU, respectively. Since its inception in 2010, Henlius has built an integrated biopharmaceutical platform with core capabilities of high-efficiency and innovation embedded throughout the whole product life cycle including R&D, manufacturing and commercialization. It has established global innovation centre and Shanghai-based commercial manufacturing facilities certificated by China, the EU and U.S. GMP.

Henlius has pro-actively built a diversified and high-quality product pipeline covering about 50 molecules and has continued to explore immuno-oncology combination therapies with proprietary HANSIZHUANG (anti-PD-1 mAb) as the backbone. To date, the company's launched products include HANSIZHUANG (serplulimab, trade name: Hetronifly® in Europe), the world's first anti-PD-1 mAb for the first-line treatment of SCLC, HANQUYOU (trastuzumab, trade name: HERCESSI™ in the U.S., Zercepac® in Europe), a China-developed mAb biosimilar approved in China, Europe and U.S., HANLIKANG (rituximab), the first China-developed biosimilar, denosumab Bildyos® and Bilprevda®, and pertuzumab Poherdy®. What's more, Henlius has conducted over 30 clinical studies for 19 products, expanding its presence in major markets as well as emerging markets.

To learn more about Henlius, visit https://www.henlius.com/en/index.html and connect with us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/henlius/.