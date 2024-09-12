HeyGears to Launch New UltraCraft Reflex Series 3D Printer: Designed for Precision and Speed

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HeyGears, a global innovator in 3D printing technology and solutions, is set to bring an exciting new option for 3D printing users with the upcoming launch of a new 3D printer in its UltraCraft Reflex series. While specific details remain under wraps until launch day, the new 3D printer is expertly designed for precision and speed, catering to the needs of designers, engineers, as well as 3D printing enthusiasts.

A Must-Watch Live Launch Event

HeyGears is inviting industry professionals and the 3D printing community to join the product launch event, which will be streamed on YouTube and Facebook on September 19, 2024, at 6:00 PM PDT. The event will offer a first look at the latest UltraCraft Reflex Series 3D printer, software updates, as well as newly developed resins, and provide insights into HeyGears' next steps in 3D printing.

What Could Be Next?

HeyGears is know for its dedication to advancing 3D printing technology, backed by over 9 years of experience in the industry, and this new addition to the UltraCraft Reflex series is no exception. Will it feature a larger print volume, an enhanced screen, or faster printing speeds? What innovative new materials are on the horizon? The full scope of its capabilities will be revealed during the streamed event, but one thing is clear: this printer is designed to meet the evolving needs of the 3D printing community.

Make an Appointment with Innovation

HeyGears invites everyone to mark their calendars and set reminders for this upcoming event. With innovation at its core, HeyGears aims to introduce features and functionality that will enhance the 3D printing landscape, and the Reflex Series new product launch will be the first chance to see them in action. In addition, HeyGears has prepared an exclusive launch event, giving participants the opportunity to win the latest 3D printer.

About HeyGears

HeyGears is known for bringing advanced technology into everyday applications. As a global innovator in light-curing 3D printing solutions, the company is dedicated to providing users with tools that support creativity and efficiency. This new printer is the latest example of this commitment, designed to expand the possibilities in 3D printing.

