H.I.G. WhiteHorse Provides Financing to Büter Group

LONDON, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- H.I.G. WhiteHorse, the credit affiliate of H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $74 billion of capital under management, is pleased to announce that it has provided a new first lien, senior-secured credit facility to Büter Group ("Büter", or "the Company"), a portfolio company of NPM Capital ("NPM"). Based in Emmen, the Netherlands, Büter is a manufacturer of hydraulic cylinders and hydraulic lift solutions. The Company provides customised hydraulic cylinders to Original Equipment Manufacturers of low- to mid-volume off-highway vehicles and vehicle attachments used across the agriculture, construction, and material handling sectors. Its hydraulic lift solutions deliver bespoke, one-off systems for rail customers and customers in various other industrial markets.

Faas van Engelen, Director Capital Markets of NPM, said: "We are very pleased with the acquisition of Büter and appreciative of the important role H.I.G. WhiteHorse played in the financing of the transaction. The swift execution from signing to closing just before the holiday season showed exceptional commitment."

Pascal Meysson, Head of H.I.G. WhiteHorse Europe, said, "Büter is a European market leader in its niche industrial segments, with a high share of wallet and strong relationships with its customers. This investment is a good illustration of H.I.G. WhiteHorse's ability to invest across a wide range of sectors, including manufacturing and industrials."

About Büter Group

Founded in 1965 and headquartered in Emmen, the Netherlands, Büter is a leading European manufacturer of hydraulic cylinders and hydraulic lift solutions. The Company supplies customised hydraulic cylinders to Original Equipment Manufacturers of low- to mid-volume off-highway vehicles and attachments used in agriculture, construction, and material handling end-markets. It also provides bespoke hydraulic lift systems for rail and other industrial customers. Büter employs c.550 people across three sites in the Netherlands and Germany and has developed hundreds of patents and utility models over the past sixty years. For more information, visit bueter.com.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative investment firm with $74 billion of capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and Stamford in the United States, as well as international affiliate offices in Hamburg, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Dubai, and Hong Kong, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to middle market companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations, and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.

H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche, and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. also manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.

H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. The Firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $53 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at hig.com.

*Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and its affiliates.

About NPM Capital

NPM is an independent investment partner supporting medium-sized and large companies headquartered in the Benelux and Germany with a particular focus on family-owned businesses and companies led by strong, committed management teams. Founded in 1948 to support post-war economic reconstruction, NPM expanded significantly during the 1980s and was listed on the stock exchange in 1987. The firm was delisted in 2000 and has since operated as part of SHV. NPM invests in SMEs or mid-cap companies across the Dutch, Belgian, and German markets, making initial equity investments of €30 to €300 million through minority or majority ownership positions. For more information, visit npm-capital.com.

