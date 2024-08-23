Hisense and Black Myth: Wukong Redefine the Standard for 3A Gaming Experiences on Large Screens

QINGDAO, China, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The launch of the highly anticipated Black Myth: Wukong marked a step change in the gaming industry. China's landmark AAA game, paired with Hisense's exceptional display capabilities, offers a visually stunning journey through the rich tapestry of Chinese storytelling. Join a global community of gamers and discover the timeless allure of this cultural masterpiece.

Black Myth Wukong Official Recommended TV: Hisense ULED Mini-LED U7 series Black Myth Wukong Official Recommended: TV Hisense QLED E7 PRO series

As China's first-ever AAA gaming masterpiece, Black Myth: Wukong is a breakthrough achievement that redefines the possibilities of China's game development. To preserve the historical accuracy of the in-game architecture, the production team meticulously recreated renowned landmarks such as Lingyin Temple in Hangzhou and Shisi Temple in Lishui, Zhejiang Province, forming a vast virtual library of ancient Chinese buildings. Beyond its gameplay, Black Myth: Wukong is a cultural artifact and cinematic marvel that celebrates the essence of Chinese aesthetics.

Black Myth: Wukong showcases a myriad of visually striking scenes, characterized by high-contrast imagery that challenges the capabilities of conventional televisions. Hisense's ULED Mini-LED U7 and QLED E7 PRO series, the officially recommended televisions, are the perfect accompaniment to restore the dark details in the game, immersing players in a more authentic and immersive Chinese mythological world.

To elevate the gaming experience, Hisense, in partnership with the game's development team, has developed a Black Myth: Wukong customized picture mode for the TVs. With customized color adjustments, Total HDR Solution, precise 3D Color Master, and enhanced dark detail, the Chinese aesthetic of Black Myth: Wukong is perfectly captured. Even the most minute nuances of color on the game's intricate murals are accurately rendered, making Hisense TV the ideal choice for this AAA masterpiece.

Hisense's two premium TVs offer a native refresh rate of 144Hz, ensuring smooth, lag-free gameplay with advanced features like ALLM, AMD FreeSync Premium, and HDMI 2.1. Allowing players to immerse themselves in the game's breathtaking visuals with Dolby Vision and Atmos, while Full Array Local Dimming and Quantum Dot Color bring the vibrant, lifelike world of Black Myth: Wukong to life.

Equipped with Hi-View Engine, Hisense ULED TVs utilize a unique computational picture quality algorithm to achieve instant precise light control, significantly reducing motion blur and ensuring smooth, fluid action sequences. The AI-powered picture quality adjustment capability can also intelligently identify the main subject in the image and automatically optimize depth of field, allowing for the intricate details of Sun Wukong's golden cudgel to be clearly visible.

The stunning visuals of Black Myth: Wukong are brought to life on Hisense TV, a testament to Hisense's 55 years of technological innovation. Hisense has independently developed its picture quality chip and achieved full-chain independent research and development in the Mini LED field. With over 1000 patented technologies, Hisense ULED TVs offer exceptional picture quality, enabling global players to truly immerse themselves in the captivating world of Black Myth: Wukong.

