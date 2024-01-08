HISENSE PUSHES THE BOUNDARIES OF DISPLAY TECHNOLOGY AND COMMITMENT TO SCENARIO-BASED LIVING AT CES 2024

News provided by

Hisense

08 Jan, 2024, 17:44 ET

President of Hisense Americas, David Gold delivered keynote on Hisense's commitment to bring the world closer by integrating display technologies into everyday life.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global electronics and home appliance corporation Hisense announces new products and vision for the brand at CES 2024. David Gold, President of Hisense Americas delivered a keynote speech pledging to continue to 'push the boundaries of display technology' leading the company to 'reimagine scenarios where screens are indispensable. We're going beyond technology and blending our solutions and expertise into endless everyday settings.'

Continue Reading
David Gold, President of Hisense Americas delivering "Global Vision, Display-Scenarios" speech at CES 2024.
David Gold, President of Hisense Americas delivering "Global Vision, Display-Scenarios" speech at CES 2024.
Hisense CES 2024 media event
Hisense CES 2024 media event

With Hisense products available in over 160 countries, supported by 66 overseas companies and offices, 34 industrial parks, and 25 R&D centers, the company has experienced extraordinary growth over the past decade and continues to use display technologies to support consumer needs. Hisense's reach goes far beyond the home and into several aspects of everyday life: stepping into offices, classrooms, hospitals, stadiums, vehicles, both physically and through immersive AR/VR solutions.

David Gold summarises Hisense commitment during his keynote 'Hisense isn't merely about building screens; it's about crafting scenarios. Our commitment is to bring the world closer by integrating display technology into everyday life, offering experiences that transcend the screen and become part of the story you're living.'

Groundbreaking concept to enhance home entertainment

Display innovation was outlined through examples of specific product display-scenarios and new technologies, notably around revolutionary Laser TVs technology, cutting-edge ULED TVs and the pairing of Hisense's ConnectLife smart platform with the VIDAA TV operating system.

Hisense's ULED Series cater to consumer needs on quality, performance, and value. Mini LED technology was also integrated across the entire premium television lineup, transforming the way that home entertainment is defined by allowing for versatility in entertainment solutions for families. Other products included at the booth are Hisense's new 8K Sonic Screen Laser TV, Ultra Black Screen TV and TriChroma laser technology with the new Dynamic Light Steering Technology.

Crafting experiences that transcend the boundaries of traditional displays

The breadth of impact that comes with display technology innovation was outlined by David Gold, drawing on specific examples of where Hisense has elevated everyday scenarios.

This includes how Hisense's B2B displays play a pivotal role in professional and educational environments, at a time when remote work and global connectivity is redefining collaboration enabling effortless communication whether it be in person or remote. On sport and entertainment, LED displays, video walls, and digital signage in arenas bring sports enthusiasts and concert goers even closer to the action, never missing a moment. In the medical field, delivering precise and advanced imaging technology on ultrasound machines, to the pictures being illuminated at home on a TV screen, brings this pivotal moment to life. The possibilities for interconnectedness are endless.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2313617/Hisense_CES_2024_President_Speech.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2313618/Hisense_CES_2024_media_event.jpg 

Also from this source

HISENSE PUSHES THE BOUNDARIES OF DISPLAY TECHNOLOGY AND COMMITMENT TO SCENARIO-BASED LIVING AT CES 2024

HISENSE PUSHES THE BOUNDARIES OF DISPLAY TECHNOLOGY AND COMMITMENT TO SCENARIO-BASED LIVING AT CES 2024

Global electronics and home appliance corporation Hisense announces new products and vision for the brand at CES 2024. David Gold, President of...

HISENSE PRESENTA EN CES 2024 LAS NUEVAS GAMAS ULED Y ULED X, QUE REIMAGINAN EL ENTRETENIMIENTO DOMÉSTICO

Hisense, líder mundial en electrónica de consumo y electrodomésticos, presenta sus modelos 2024 ULED y ULED X, que marcan el comienzo de una nueva...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Consumer Electronics

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Retail

Image1

Electronic Components

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.