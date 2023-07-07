Hisense's Partnership with Discovery Encourages Consumers to "Find Their Mission X" by Inspiring a Spirit of Exploration and Curiosity

QINGDAO, China, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading global home appliance and consumer electronics brand, has partnered with the documentary channel Discovery to encourage people to explore new worlds and 'Find Their Mission X'.

Through the collaboration, the two companies have produced a content series documenting the adventures of Ping Fan, an underwater photographer, finding his own Mission X through his unrivalled ability to capture some of the most striking and isolated places in the world.

"Find Your Mission X" with Hisense and Discovery
Embarking on a cave diving exploration to uncover the secrets of Mexico's mysterious caverns, which the Mayans believed to be the gateway to the underworld, Ping is filmed finding his own Mission X through the partnership. But Mission X isn't restricted to Ping or indeed to diving. It is a mindset that anyone can adopt: one that emphasizes discovery, exploration and curiosity, and which ultimately drives people's quality of life and happiness.

Hisense is on its own Mission X, in search for the ultimate goal of perfect picture quality. And while the company knows it will be challenging, it is confident it will succeed on its journey. This mission is particularly evident in its new ULED X television, which allows viewers to experience the true depth of colour. Thanks to its 20,000 mini-LEDs, it brings to market the brightest whites and the darkest blacks of any television, resulting in 3x the environmental contrast of OLED TV. The entire ULED product series, not just the new product ULED X, is designed around providing users with the ultimate audiovisual experience and meeting different needs.

The documentary video, which displays stunning footage of an underwater cave and how Ping captured it, demonstrates this technology at its peak; with all the darks of the caves situated in stark contrast next to the sharp pockets of light emanating from Ping's torch.

The full documentary is available to watch on Hisense's social media channels, meanwhile, the Master Class Livestream is available at 1 p.m. EDT on July 14 on YouTube.

About Hisense:

Hisense is a leading global home appliance and consumer electronics brand. Hisense's business covers multimedia products (with a focus on Smart TVs), home appliances, and IT intelligent information. Recently, Hisense has grown rapidly and is now operating in more than 160 countries.

