Hisense Will Lead a Human-Centric Display Evolution at CES 2026

News provided by

Hisense

Dec 18, 2025, 04:00 ET

QINGDAO, China, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, will arrive at CES 2026 with its global theme "Innovating A Brighter Life," presenting a future where display innovation is defined by a more human-centric approach. For Hisense, this theme reflects an enduring commitment to designing technologies that elevate everyday life—making screens more natural to view, more sustainable to use, and more emotionally engaging in the home.

Continue Reading

This vision will be anchored by Hisense's latest evolution of RGB MiniLED. The real upgrade of the technology will deliver next-level color performance with improved eye comfort and enhanced energy efficiency. As The Origin of RGB MiniLED, Hisense is rethinking the light engine from its very source — guiding the industry into a new era of displays while continuing to push technological boundaries.

Beyond display technology, Hisense will also showcase its latest AI-powered home appliances and next-generation engineering innovations, illustrating how intelligent, connected systems will shape the future of modern living. These innovations reflect Hisense's holistic belief that a brighter life is created not by isolated products but by an ecosystem designed around real human needs.

Through "Innovating A Brighter Life," Hisense will demonstrate at CES that the future of screens will be designed for people first—and that the new era of display excellence will begin with RGB MiniLED innovation.

Press Conference
Date & Time: Monday, January 5, 2026 - 10:00 AM PST
Location: South Convention Center, South Seas Ballroom F, Las Vegas, NV

Hisense Booth at CES 
Dates: January 6–9, 2026
Location: Booth #17704, Central Hall, Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, NV

About Hisense

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognized leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specializing in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023- Q3 2025). As the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.

SOURCE Hisense

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Hisense sera le chef de file de l'évolution des téléviseurs centrés sur l'humain au CES 2026

Hisense sera le chef de file de l'évolution des téléviseurs centrés sur l'humain au CES 2026

Hisense, une marque de premier plan dans le domaine de l'électronique grand public et des appareils ménagers, arrivera au CES 2026 avec son thème...
Na targach CES 2026 Hisense będzie przewodzić ewolucji wyświetlaczy skoncentrowanej na człowieku

Na targach CES 2026 Hisense będzie przewodzić ewolucji wyświetlaczy skoncentrowanej na człowieku

Hisense, czołowa międzynarodowa marka elektroniki użytkowej i urządzeń domowych, pojawi się na targach CES 2026 z globalnym hasłem „Innovating A...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Household Products

Household Products

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Retail

Retail

Consumer Electronics

Consumer Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics