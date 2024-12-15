Hithium World Premiers Three Innovative Products on its Second Eco-Day

BEIJING, Dec. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 12th, 2024, the second Hithium Eco-Day, themed "The Freedom of Energy, The Revolution of Life," was held successfully in Beijing, China. Through this event, Hithium world premiered three innovative products: the ∞Power 6.25MWh 2h/4h full-scenarios high-capacity BESS, the first specialized sodium-ion battery for utility-scale energy storage—∞Cell N162Ah, and the installation-free home microgrid system—HeroES.

∞Power 6.25MWh 2h/4h: 4h full-scenarios high-capacity BESS, entering an era of full-scenarios customization

Hithium Eco-day Product Launch

Hithium introduced the ∞Pack+ full-scenarios high-capacity energy storage platform, which features five key advantages: high-capacity, standardization, platformization, scenario-based, and maintainability. Based on this platform, Hithium launched the ∞Power 6.25MWh 2h/4h BESS. In the 2-hour BESS scenario, the battery cell is 587Ah, while in the 4-hour BESS scenario it is 1175Ah. Furthermore, both scenarios would work with Hithium BESS, which is tailored for desert applications.

Hithium redefines traditional energy storage by decoupling the system components including power, thermal management, control, fire safety, and output, shifting the integration from strong coupling to loose coupling. This innovative approach will unlock new possibilities for energy storage systems and foster a new industry ecosystem. The global delivery of ∞Power 6.25MWh 2h/4h BESS will begin in Q2 2025.

The First Specialized Sodium-ion Battery for Utility-scale Energy Storage — ∞Cell N162Ah, unveiling the era of sodium-ion batteries

Hithium believes that the sodium-ion battery industry has yet to identify large-scale scenarios and unveiled ∞Cell N162Ah, the world's first specialized sodium-ion battery for utility-scale energy storage. This product focuses on polyanionic cathode paired with hard carbon anode, incorporating advanced materials such as homogeneous high conductivity coatings, hard carbon anode and, weak bonding electrolyte formula. It achieves a cycle life of over 20,000 cycles and delivers superior performance in a wide temperature range, with high-rate capability, high round-trip efficiency, superior safety, and a state of health (SOH) of 70%. The ∞Cell N162Ah is now available for global sampling, with GWh mass production planned for Q4 2025.

The Installation-free Home Microgrid System - HeroES enables the freedom of smart and connected home energy

Hithium launched HeroES, its first installation-free home microgrid system. Comprising the smart storage module (Storage series) and the smart control module (SynergyBox), HeroES is tailored for home energy storage scenarios, featuring open-shelf good, intelligentization, and modularization features. The initial installation requires only 30 minutes—10 times faster than traditional systems—while reducing installation cost to 1/3.

Furthermore, HeroES is equipped with Hithium's original intelligent algorithm, which can achieve self-evolution in energy management and improve home energy efficiency by 10%. Additionally, HeroES has a robust home microgrid capability. Different specifications of intelligent storage modules can be combined wirelessly and scalable to achieve plug-and-play, re-opening and defining a new scenario of home energy storage which bring smart and linked home microgrids to billions of families. The global delivery of HeroES is set to begin in Q3 2025.

Hithium's three new product launches demonstrate its commitment to developing innovative technological products that will drive growth and open new possibilities for the energy storage industry, paving the way to a new world of energy freedom. In the future, Hithium will continue to spearhead innovation in energy storage technology, facilitate comprehensive customization of energy storage solutions, drive the advancement of the energy storage industry, and establish Hithium Eco-Day as a leading event for product technology launches and communication, with the goal of building a greener future in collaboration with industry leaders and partners.

About Hithium

Founded in 2019, Hithium is a leading manufacturer of top-quality stationary energy storage products for utility-scale as well as commercial and industrial applications. With four distinct R&D centers and multiple "intelligent" production facilities, Hithium's innovations include groundbreaking safety improvements to its lithium-ion batteries as well as increases in lifecycle. With decades of cumulative experience in the field among its founders and senior executives, Hithium leverages its specialization in BESS to deliver partners and customers unique advances in energy storage. The company is headquartered in Xiamen, China, with locations in Shenzhen, Chongqing, Munich, Dubai, New York, California and Dallas. To date, Hithium has shipped 40+ GWh of BESS products (cells, systems and others), ranking as the Tier 1 BESS supplier and the top 5 global market share.

