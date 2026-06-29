HIZENERGY Debuts at The smarter E Europe 2026 with High-Power Storage Solutions and Strategic Partnerships

MUNICH, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ – HIZENERGY showcased its four-year R&D achievements at The smarter E Europe 2026, unveiling high-power energy storage solutions tailored for European commercial and industrial markets. While most manufacturers focus on short-term product exports, HIZENERGY presented comprehensive outcomes of its structured overseas expansion strategy.

Addressing European Market Needs Through Innovation

Driven by growing demand for efficient, compliant energy storage systems in Europe, HIZENERGY premiered its self-developed 300kW and 460kW liquid-cooled PCS, filling critical power capacity gaps in European C&I projects. The company's dedicated R&D team, comprising over 50% of its workforce including doctoral and master's degree holders, has achieved full independent control over core technologies including topological architecture, liquid cooling heat dissipation and grid-tied algorithms. This innovation addresses prevalent industry pain points such as low single-unit power output, high parallel operation losses, large footprint occupancy and limited capacity scalability, effectively reducing operational energy consumption and civil engineering costs while enhancing full-lifecycle economic benefits.

Customised ENERBOX Solution for European SMEs

The ENERBOX ES125kW-261/313kWh-LE integrated cabinet was designed specifically for European small and medium-sized enterprises, including manufacturing factories, supermarkets and cold chain logistics facilities. Key features include:

Market-aligned capacity : 261kWh and 313kWh options matching European installation demands for peak shaving, emergency backup and photovoltaic optimisation

: 261kWh and 313kWh options matching European installation demands for peak shaving, emergency backup and photovoltaic optimisation Full EU compliance : Complete safety, EMC and grid interconnection certifications meeting local standards out of the box

: Complete safety, EMC and grid interconnection certifications meeting local standards out of the box Low-noise liquid cooling : Precise temperature control complying with strict European environmental and noise regulations

: Precise temperature control complying with strict European environmental and noise regulations Localised O&M platform : Multi-language interfaces with remote dispatch capabilities and automatic peak-valley arbitrage strategies

: Multi-language interfaces with remote dispatch capabilities and automatic peak-valley arbitrage strategies Customised services: "One site, one solution" model providing end-to-end tailored energy solutions

Strategic Partnerships Accelerate European Expansion

During the exhibition, HIZENERGY signed three strategic cooperation agreements with European system integrators, project developers and O&M service providers. These partnerships leverage local project resources, grid connection expertise and established customer credibility to accelerate market penetration across Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain and Austria.

Building on experience from deploying over 6,000 energy storage units domestically, HIZENERGY has established a complete overseas service framework covering market research, customised R&D, extreme condition performance testing, certification and localised after-sales support. This comprehensive system addresses European clients' core concerns regarding product compatibility, regulatory compliance and long-term operational reliability.

Moving forward, HIZENERGY will continue empowering Europe's energy transition with high-performance, cost-effective solutions while setting new benchmarks for quality global expansion among Chinese energy storage enterprises.

About HIZENERGY

HIZENERGY specializes in delivering energy storage system solutions for C&I applications, built around its self-developed PCS as the core technology. The company is dedicated to tackling the key challenges and fulfilling the critical demands of energy storage in the C&I sector. Guided by its mission "Flexible Energy for All", HIZENERGY strives to provide its C&I customers with highly efficient, intelligent, safe and reliable energy storage solutions. For more information, visit us at www.hizenergy-ess.com.

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