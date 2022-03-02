HMS Core Showcases Future-Facing Open Capabilities at MWC Barcelona 2022, Empowering Developers to Create the Ideal App

HMS Core 6, unveiled in October 2021, supports a wide range of devices, operating systems, and usage scenarios. New kits — such as 3D Modeling Kit, Audio Editor Kit, Video Editor Kit, and Keyring — address needs in fields ranging from app services and graphics to media and security. To ensure a top-notch development experience across the board, other existing kits have been substantially improved.

HMS Core brings innovative services that enrich daily use

At MWC 2022, groundbreaking services designed for fields such as graphics and video, 3D product display, and gaming that are available at the exhibition booths include:

3D Modeling Kit — transforms object images shot from different angles using an RGB-camera phone into 3D models

AR Engine — offers basic AR capabilities such as motion tracking, environment tracking, body tracking, and face tracking, to help bridge real and virtual worlds via real-time ray tracing

Computer Graphics (CG) Kit — comes with the Volumetric Fog plugin, to produce highly realistic fog with real-time interactive lighting

Scene Kit — offers a real-time ray tracing plugin that simulates reflections on lake water

AR Measure from Huawei — integrates AR Engine to accurately measure the length and area of an object and height of the human body, as well as volume of a cube.

HMS Core delivers kits that make end-to-end operations truly seamless

HMS Core enables developers to deliver a better user experience via sign-in, push notifications, and payment. Thanks to HMS Core's powerful data analysis capabilities, developers are able to manage and promote their apps with remarkable ease, consequently realizing targeted operations and business success. Notable services include:

Account Kit — provides a quick and secure sign-in, sparing users the complex steps of account registration and sign-in authentication

Push Kit — serves as a stable and targeted messaging service with extensive platform support

In-App Purchases (IAP) — provides developers with access to various major mobile payment methods (both global and local)

Analytics Kit — serves as a one-stop data analysis platform to support data collection, data analysis, data insights, and business growth, within a strict user privacy framework. FairPrice, a Singaporean shopping app that runs on Android, iOS, and Web platforms, has utilized Analytics Kit to make a comprehensive analysis of data from all platforms, so as to make informed product operations decisions throughout the entire user lifecycle.

Looking forward, HMS Core will remain committed to innovative and open solutions, facilitating app development with better services, improving app innovation and operations for a better user experience, and laying the foundation for an all-scenario, all-connected app ecosystem.

To learn more about HMS Core, please visit HUAWEI Developers (huawei.com)

SOURCE Huawei consumer business group