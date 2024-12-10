Hohem iSteady M7, the Ultimate AI Gimbal for Mobile Filmmaking

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hohem, a leading brand in the phone and camera gimbal industry, today launches the iSteady M7 AI Tracking Smartphone Gimbal.

The iSteady M7 is ready to revolutionize mobile filmmaking. It's an ultimate AI creative master of all-round excellence in AI tracking, operation, gimbal move, payload capacity, stability, and lighting effects, featuring an advanced AI tracker to track any subject through the native camera, and a detachable touchscreen remote for real-time preview and intuitive tracking target selection.

Hohem iSteady M7 Intro Video

Advanced AI Tracker: Track Any Subject Across All Apps

The advanced AI tracker allows users to track any subject, including people, vehicles, buildings, animals and other objects. Unlike app-dependent AI tracking, the iSteady M7's on-device AI tracker eliminates the need for app download or Bluetooth connection. This ensures compatibility with any smartphone or app, making it ideal for users to capture tracking shots through favorite camera apps, or keep themselves perfectly centered during live streams, conferences, or even extreme sports.

The AI tracker is magnetic and reversible for both front and rear shots. Featuring gesture-based control and a powerful AI tracking algorithm, iSteady M7 provides precise identification and seamless tracking, supporting automatic recovery even when the subject is blocked or moves out of the frame.

Touchscreen Remote: View Camera Feed and Select Tracking Target

The detachable touchscreen remote supports a control range of up to 10 meters. Its full-color touchscreen allows users to view the real-time camera feed and select tracking target remotely, making solo filmmaking with rear cameras more convenient than ever.

Controlling AI tracking through the remote is intuitive. Users can lock onto their face, hands or object simply by tapping on the touchscreen. This innovative feature is especially useful for creators like artists and crafters who want to showcase specific elements, such as their hands, without distractions. The touchscreen remote also supports customized composition, enabling users to keep the subject centered or positioned exactly where they want during AI tracking.

Versatile Filmmaking Partner: Unlock Endless Creative Possibilities

iSteady M7 includes a 193mm built-in extension pole, an uncommon advantage in professional-grade smartphone gimbals. When extended, it functions like a mini jib, enabling easy group photos, aerial-style shots, and low-angle filming.

In addition to the extension pole, iSteady M7 is a versatile filming partner with an integrated CCT and RGB fill light, offering 360-degree lighting effects to enhance various scenes, while its 500g upgraded payload supports accessory attachments such as external lenses, microphones and hand grips.

Availability

Hohem iSteady M7 AI Tracking Smartphone Gimbal is priced at $299 and is now available for purchase on the official store, Amazon official store, and through authorized retailers. For more information about the product please visit the Hohem Website, or follow us on our social media channels.

Website: https://www.hohem.com/product/isteady-m7

Hohem Store: https://store.hohem.com/products/hohem-isteady-m7-big-phone-gimbal

