Holistic Luxury Meets Heritage: India's Swastik Wellbeing unveils its Ancient Future Wellness Vision at WTM London 2025

LONDON and PUNE, India, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Swastik Wellbeing, India's newest luxury wellbeing sanctuary, made an inspiring debut at World Travel Market (WTM) London 2025, presenting India's classical science of living through a refined and immersive luxury lens. Positioned at the intersection of heritage and innovation, Swastik is setting a new global benchmark in wellness hospitality and conscious retreat living.

Swastik’s presence at WTM London 2025 | Booth N12-520 | India Pavilion Swastik Wellness Retreat

At WTM, Swastik offered complimentary Nadi Pariksha sessions, the ancient Ayurvedic pulse assessment guided by trained wellness experts. Delegates experienced a personalised introduction to Swastik's approach, centred on longevity, emotional balance, metabolic vitality, gut health, sleep quality, nervous system restoration and clarity of mind. Swastik's philosophy goes beyond treatment and focuses on reinstating natural balance at the source.

The Swastik leadership team believes that India has always been the cradle of healing and conscious living. "The global traveller today seeks wellbeing across five dimensions of Health, Wealth, Love, Bliss and Spirituality. Swastik represents India's evolution as a conscious luxury destination, where wellbeing is lived, felt and culturally rooted," said Ms. Anushree Nyati, Director, Swastik Wellbeing.

The sanctuary blends genomic insights with Ayurveda, Naturopathy, Yogic practices, meditative therapies, sattvic culinary science, Zodiac garden meditations, nature immersion experiences and mindful movement rituals. Every journey is crafted with precision and care, bringing together ancient wisdom, contemporary diagnostics and heartfelt Indian hospitality.

With wellness tourism continuing to rise globally and travellers seeking emotional restoration, preventative health and culturally anchored experiences, Swastik's presence at WTM further strengthens India's position as a meaningful voice in the future of global wellbeing travel.

Swastik Wellbeing welcomes the world to discover a sanctuary that nurtures the complete human experience. A place where clarity, vitality, peace and inner awakening come together in harmony.

WTM London 2025 | Booth N12-520 | India Pavilion

About Swastik Wellbeing

Swastik Wellbeing is India's first intention-based sanctuary built on the five dimensions of Health, Wealth, Love, Bliss and Spirituality. Rooted in ancient living sciences and enriched with modern diagnostics, Swastik integrates genomic insights with Ayurveda, Naturopathy, sattvic nutrition, breath and meditation practices, hydro therapies and personalised care to create transformational journeys of healing and awareness.

Media Contact:

Sachin Kshirsagar, Director Sales

+91 90286 79613

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2814510/SWS_WTM_London.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2814509/SWS_Wellness_Retreat.jpg