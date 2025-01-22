HOTELEX Shanghai 2025: Propelling Advancements in Hospitality and Foodservice Amidst the Tourism Surge

SHANGHAI, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 72/144-hour visa-free transit policy has boosted "China Business & Travel," allowing nationals from 54 countries to travel through 38 ports in 18 provinces visa-free. Visitors can stay up to 72 or 144 hours, depending on the city of entry. This is an ideal time for global businesses to explore China's growing market and for the foodservice sector to evolve with health-conscious and sustainable options, as well as digital and smart technologies.

HOTELEX Shanghai Hospitality Equipment & Foodservice Expo is scheduled to reconvene in 2025, subsequent to the triumphant iteration in 2024. As one of the preeminent global exhibitions for hospitality equipment and foodservice, the expo boasts a legacy spanning over three decades, coupled with extensive experience in curating events within the hospitality sector. The 2024 exposition drew in excess of 283,046 attendees, encompassing a historic high of 15,761 international visitors—a figure representing an 80% surge from the previous year. The event showcased an assembly of over 3,818 preeminent brands and enterprises distributed across 14 exhibition halls. The forthcoming expo will encompass 12 distinct exhibition categories, namely Kitchen Equipment & Supplies, Tableware, Catering Ingredients, Food, Beverage, Coffee & Tea, Ice Cream Equipment & Materials, Baking Equipment & Raw Materials, Alcoholic Drinks, Food & Catering Packaging, Catering Design & Accessories, and Brand Franchising & Chain Store Resources.

Throughout the duration of HOTELEX Shanghai, in excess of 40 international competitions and forums, each wielding significant influence within the industry, will be conducted. Included among these are numerous internationally certified premier events, such as the World Coffee Events, the World Bread Competition, and the Catering Industry Summit. Notably, HOTELEX Shanghai International Coffee, Wine & Food Festival will distinguish itself. Showcasing over 300 brands, with more than 25 being international in scope, it combines coffee, wine, and immersive experiences to promote wine culture in a convivial daytime ambiance.

Let's look forward to building a thriving future for the industry. Don't miss out HOTELEX Shanghai 2025 on 30th March to 2nd April at NECC (Shanghai) and get your FREE ticket.

Please find further information on: hotelex.cn/en/shanghai

