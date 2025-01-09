HR Path Acquires IntSys Solutions, Strengthening Its Workday Expertise and Expanding Presence in Northern Ireland

HR Path, a global leader in HR consulting and HRIS solutions, is proud to announce its strategic acquisition of IntSys Solutions, a Northern Ireland-based company specializing in Workday integration and innovative HR technology services.

PARIS, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HR Path empowers organizations through a comprehensive suite of HR solutions. With expertise across advisory, implementation, and managed services, HR Path supports over 3,000 clients worldwide on their HR digital transformation journeys. Established in 2001, the company operates in 22 countries, consistently delivering innovative and customized solutions to drive organizational success.

Founded in 2021, IntSys Solutions has quickly built a strong reputation for its customer-centric approach, extensive expertise in Workday implementation and integration, and tailored HR solutions that meet clients' unique needs.

Following the acquisition of Three Plus Consulting in March 2024, a UK-based Workday specialist, this acquisition marks another significant step for HR Path in strengthening its capabilities and expanding its presence in Northern Ireland and the broader UK and Irish markets.

This acquisition further reinforces HR Path's mission to empower companies through comprehensive HR solutions and services across advising, implementation, and managed services, solidifying its position as a global leader in the HR industry.

"Welcoming IntSys and its talented team into the HR Path Workday practice marks a significant step in expanding our ability to deliver seamless integrations and innovative solutions to our clients," noted Thomas Ortega, Workday Partner at HR Path. "This new partnership aligns perfectly with HR Path's focus on exploring new opportunities with Workday and providing our clients with enhanced options to meet their evolving needs."

"We're thrilled to join the HR Path family," expressed Sean Sheerin, Managing Director of IntSys. "The journey to this partnership felt more like catching up with friends than formal business meetings, which speaks to how well our values align. This collaboration opens greater opportunities for both our team and our clients, allowing us to offer an enhanced range of services while maintaining the level of trust and quality we're known for. Together with HR Path, we're excited to create even better solutions and continue delivering exceptional value to our clients."

