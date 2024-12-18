HT•XTEND: Revolutionizing Smart Manufacturing at Haitian International

NINGBO, China, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HT•XTEND signifies the digital transformation of Haitian International's machine series, combining hardware with digital intelligence for self-optimising production. The fact that the software is developed and programmed entirely in-house not only gives Haitian flexibility and independence, but also ensures that maximum cost efficiency and quality are achieved. Much of this HT•XTEND functionality is standard and can be operated without training, delivering immediate results.

HT·XTEND features come as a standard in our injection molding machines. A comprehensive collection of smart features designed for process optimization, service efficiency, and optimized production as a whole. Experience the future of molding technology, where smart is standard.

Through continuous development and improvement of these functions, the goal is to drive transformation in the plastics industry and set new standards for smart manufacturing.

Driving Intelligent Manufacturing

With HT•XTEND, Haitian and Zhafir's 5th generation injection molding machines are equipped with advanced intelligent features, setting new standards for efficiency, stability, and smart manufacturing. These smart features directly address the challenges and inefficiencies in today's manufacturing landscape, such as production inconsistencies, energy consumption, and unplanned downtime.

1. HT•Clamp: Precision, Stability, and Speed

HT•Clamp integrates self-learning correction algorithms, ensuring accurate positioning and optimized motion. The intelligent mold opening process delivers exceptional stability and performance, improving cycle consistency and production quality.

2. HT•Charge: Efficiency in Material Handling

HT•Charge dynamically adjusts the dosing speed based on real-time production needs. This not only reduces wear on components but also enhances energy efficiency, supporting sustainable manufacturing practices.

3. HT•Diagnosis: Fast Visual Troubleshooting

HT•Diagnosis simplifies fault detection with real-time data visualization and one-click root cause analysis. Downtime is minimized, and production continuity is safeguarded through efficient, streamlined diagnostics.

4. HT•Lubricate: Smart Maintenance for Long-Term Reliability

HT•Lubricate employs neural network control and digital lubrication models to adapt lubrication levels to machine parameters such as clamping force and mold moving stroke. This intelligent adjustment optimizes machine performance and longevity.

Enhancing Efficiency with Comprehensive Smart Technology

In total there are currently 15+ functions available for Haitian and Zhafir machine series. Most of them come within the standard configuration. Features like HT•Protect, HT•OptiForce, HT•HoldControl, and HT•SpeedControl focus on further strengthening the efficiency and reliability of Haitian's injection molding machines. These smart technologies work together to reduce interference and drift, enhancing production stability and precision.

Since its launch, HT•XTEND has proven its value across industries. In line with Haitian product philosophy of "Technology to the Point" HT•XTEND brings efficient solutions for manufacturing needs. By embracing these intelligent technologies, Haitian International is leading the way in transforming the injection molding industry, helping companies achieve greater productivity, efficiency, and sustainability for their success.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2583910/HT_XTEND.jpg