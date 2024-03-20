Huawei Certified as a Top Employer in Europe for Fifth Consecutive Year

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei was recognized as a "Top Employer" in Europe for 2024. This marks the fifth consecutive year the company has made the list compiled by Top Employers Institute, a leader in human resources management certifications.

In addition to being named a Top Employer in Europe, Huawei has also received individual recognition in 16 European countries: Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Portugal, Poland, Romania, Spain, Switzerland, Sweden, and the UK.

Huawei accepted the Top Employer Europe Award during the Top Employer celebration event.

Top Employers Institute has certified more than 2,300 organizations in 121 countries/regions that taken together, employ over 12 million people worldwide.

Patrik Rendel, Regional Manager DACH & CEE, Top Employers Institute said: "Top Employers Institute recognizes Huawei Europe as an employer with fantastic career development opportunities on all levels. Huawei scores 15% above the total of all Top Employers benchmarks."

Being named a Top Employer by the Institute list is a recognition of Huawei's commitment to talent across Europe and globally. The company has continued to strengthen its talent development, recruitment and management practices in 2024.

Lesley White, Deputy Vice President of Human Resources, Huawei European Region said: "Talent is an essential component of our business strategy in Europe and globally. We are pleased to be recognized as a Top Employer in Europe for the fifth time in a row. Huawei has been established in Europe for more than 20 years, and we realized that it was critical to our business operations and success to demonstrate Huawei's cutting-edge people management practices on a global platform. Through this certification process, Huawei demonstrated how it looks for the unique value in people and works with them in diverse ways to ensure talent attraction, retention and development. We will continue to create more opportunities to support talent in Europe to develop their careers at Huawei."

Huawei fosters an environment that encourages innovation both within the company across its European offices and globally, as well as in the broader tech ecosystem in which it operates. The company has several initiatives in this space. The ICT Academy is a partnership between Huawei and universities that aims to share the company's cutting-edge technologies with universities worldwide and cultivate new ICT talents. Huawei also hosts Seeds for the Future, the company's flagship program for digital skills cultivation, and the Huawei Graduate Program, which places university graduates into roles at Huawei to develop and grow their careers. The company recently announced that the Europe edition of Seeds for the Future will be held in Rome, Italy in 2024.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2367252/Huawei_accepted_Top_Employer_Europe_Award_Top_Employer_celebration_event.jpg