Huawei Empowers European SMEs with "4+10+N" Intelligence Solutions to Accelerate Digital Transformation

New HUAWEI eKit solutions streamline intelligent upgrades for small and medium-sized enterprises

Huawei unveils tailored intelligence solutions for four key business scenarios

Over 130 distribution partners from 15 European countries attended launch event

MADRID, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei, a leading provider of information and communications technology, unveiled its latest intelligence solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) at the HUAWEI eKit European Autumn Launch 2025 in Madrid. Under the theme "Together for Growth, All Intelligence," Michael Ma, Vice President of Huawei, President of ICT Product Portfolio Mgmt & Solution delivered the welcome address at the distribution launch event. Steven Qin, President of European ICT Marketing and Solution Sales at Huawei, introduced the HUAWEI eKit 4+10+N SME Intelligence Solutions. The launch event was part of the HUAWEI CONNECT 2025 conference in Madrid.

"We sincerely appreciate the strong support and consistent collaboration from all European distribution partners over the past two years; it is this trusted partnership that has enabled us to grow and create value together. Distribution business thrives on partners. Going forward, Huawei will continue to deepen cooperation, accelerate solution innovation across the four key scenarios of office, commerce, education and healthcare, and empower SMEs to leap forward in intelligence" said Michael Ma in his welcome address.

"Huawei's European distribution business takes the '6 Easy + Enabling Partners' Profitability' approach as its goal, continues to make firm investments in the distribution field, relies on over 30 years of leading ICT experience, and works with partners to explore the SME market through the support of an independent sales team" explained Steven Qin in his opening speech. "We are committed to creating products and solutions that are 'easy to use, easy to sell, and easy to maintain' developing scenario-based solutions, connecting the 'last mile' for SMEs, and achieving growth together with partners."

Tailored Solutions for SMEs

Huawei's new 4+10+N strategy aims to address the specific needs of SMEs:

4 major scenarios: intelligent office, intelligent business, intelligent education, and intelligent healthcare

10 one-stop, scenario-based solutions, including SME office, intelligent hotel, and digital diagnosis platform

N refers to a range of star products tailored to these different scenarios. At the launch event, Huawei unveiled 26 products as part of this series of solutions, including the HUAWEI eKitEngine AR180 series enterprise-grade routers and new IdeaHub products with AI capabilities.

"Huawei takes complexity upon ourselves and leaves simplicity to customers and partners." Qin emphasized. "We are proud to stand strong with distribution partners and installers to pool resources and fully empower SMEs to go intelligent."

Bridging the Technology Gap

With millions of SMEs in Europe contributing a significant proportion of the region's GDP, Huawei recognizes the crucial role these businesses play in the economy. The new HUAWEI eKit Intelligence solutions are designed to overcome technology and talent gaps, offering easy-to-use and quick-to-deploy options that boost efficiency and drive growth.

Many SMEs turn to externally-developed intelligent solutions to overcome the technology and talent gaps that prevent them from applying AI on their own. These companies look for solutions that are easy to use, quick to deploy, and specifically designed to boost efficiency and drive growth. In the past, installers provided these solutions by using complicated by-product subcontracting models, which were typically quite inefficient.

Huawei overhauled its distribution business to address this market pain point, shifting from selling standalone products to offering one-stop scenario-based solutions that are easier for installers to deliver. Under this new approach, Huawei designs its specific solutions around real-world business use cases.

The HUAWEI eKitEngine AR180 series routers integrate routing, switching, Wi-Fi, and VPN functions, while the new IdeaHub products combine AI conferencing, acoustic baffles, and AI applications. All offerings feature an all-in-one design, intelligent interactions, and comprehensive security.

Success Stories and Partnerships

Following the product launch, three European distribution partners shared their success stories with the audience. The event culminated in a signing ceremony, where partners from Spain and Germany formalized their collaboration plans with Huawei.

