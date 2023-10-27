Huawei FTTO Solution Wins Outstanding POL Use Case Award at BBWF 2023

News provided by

Huawei

27 Oct, 2023, 04:22 ET

PARIS, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Broadband World Forum (BBWF) 2023, the Huawei FTTO (Fiber To The Office) solution won the Outstanding POL Use Case Award, which is a testament to how well Huawei's solution has been received by the passive optical LAN (POL) industry.   

Continue Reading
image_986294_24274079
image_986294_24274079

As carbon neutrality gains more attention worldwide, fiber-in copper-out becomes an ideal choice for enterprise campus networks. Today, it is widely accepted that all-optical campus networks are the foundation for building smart campus networks. As a leader in the all-optical campus network market, in 2018, Huawei launched the FTTO solution. This solution extends optical fibers from extra-low voltage (ELV) rooms to each room, desktop, and device, enabling one optical network to carry all campus applications.   

At HUAWEI CONNECT 2023, Huawei launched the FTTO 2.0 solution for campus scenarios. Underpinned by key technologies of XGS-PON Pro and Wi-Fi 7, this solution realizes 12.5G/25G to rooms, 2.5G/10G to access points (APs), and 2.5G to desktops. Compared with the initial FTTO solution, FTTO 2.0 has significant improvements in both performance and functions. For example, it features an ultra-bandwidth and simplified architecture, as well as high quality and high energy efficiency, fully meeting industry customers' requirements for building green 10G campus networks. At Mobile World Congress 2023, Huawei released the industry's first 50G POL prototype.

Huawei's FTTO solution has been put into large-scale commercial use around the world. To date, more than 6000 enterprise customers have chosen the Huawei FTTO solution, covering industries such as education, healthcare, and hospitality. According to IDC's China POL Market Report 2022 H2, Huawei's POL market share in China has ranked No. 1 for four consecutive years.  

Gu Yunbo, President of the Enterprise Optical Domain of Huawei Optical Business Product Line, said, "Huawei is committed to providing the most advanced and green optical campus network solutions and products for global enterprise customers. This award won by the Huawei FTTO solution not only proves the excellence of the solution, but is also a testament to Huawei's innovation power and market leadership in the optical campus network field. In the future, Huawei will continue to work with customers and partners to promote the commercial deployment of green 10G optical campus networks with more innovative technologies."

For more information about Huawei FTTO solution, visit:

https://e.huawei.com/en/solutions/enterprise-optical-network/campus-optix 

CONTACT: [email protected] 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2259381/image_986294_24274079.jpg

SOURCE Huawei

Also from this source

Huawei Network Summit 2023 (Europe): Huawei High-Quality 10 Gbps CloudCampus Solution Drives Enterprise Office Experience Upgrades in Europe

Huawei Network Summit 2023 (Europe): Huawei High-Quality 10 Gbps CloudCampus Solution Drives Enterprise Office Experience Upgrades in Europe

The Europe stop of Huawei Network Summit (HNS) 2023 was held successfully in Munich, Germany. At this event, Huawei's campus network session themed...
ЮНЕСКО и Huawei делятся успехами проекта «Открытые высокотехнологичные школы для всех»

ЮНЕСКО и Huawei делятся успехами проекта «Открытые высокотехнологичные школы для всех»

Вчера на Международном форуме ЮНЕСКО-Huawei по цифровым платформам и компетенциям для учителей Министерство образования Египта официально открыло...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Telecommunications Equipment

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Networks

Image1

Networks

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.