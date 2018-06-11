Huawei Plays the Digital Transformation Symphony at CEBIT 2018

Digital transformation has become an imperative for all enterprises and just like a symphony, it demands all technologies work together in harmony to drive innovation and growth. Spanning more than 3,000 square meters, Huawei's exhibition booth at CEBIT 2018 will showcase the latest ICT products across cloud computing, IoT, AI, Big Data, and digital platforms; as well as an upgraded data center, enterprise campus, eLTE, and enterprise communications solutions. These solutions are used in diverse sectors such as Smart Cities, airports, finance, energy, and manufacturing. In addition, Huawei will share its best practices in digital transformation and explore the future digital world with guests, help shaping the digital transformation symphony.

Playing a Digital Transformation Symphony at CEBIT

Yan Lida, president of Huawei Enterprise BG, said, "As a shining pearl of European music, Germany is the birthplace of composers of great symphonies. Digital transformation can be viewed as a symphony, where Huawei works in harmony with its customers and partners through cloud-pipe-device coordination. At this CEBIT, Huawei's visual identity is the digital transformation symphony. Based on our global best practices in various industries, we work with customers and partners to showcase Huawei's digital platforms, our partners' applications and terminals, as well as customer benefits from digital transformation. Together, we will play the digital transformation symphony. Every enterprise will be digital in the future, building its own platform or becoming a part of the platform. Huawei Enterprise BG is committed to building innovative, open, digital platforms, helping organizations achieve information technologies (IT) and operational technologies (OT) convergence, as well as the technology and business convergence. We hope to bring digital to every organization for a fully connected, intelligent world."

"Industry & Ecosystem" and "Technology" exhibition areas highlight Huawei's digital platform capabilities

In the Industry & Ecosystem areas, Huawei is collaborating with more than one hundred alliance and solution partners including SAP, Honeywell, and Accenture, to showcase innovative solutions and successful deployments. These solutions and deployments cover six major industries: Smart City, finance, manufacturing, electric power, transportation, and retail. As an example, Huawei is for the first time presenting a Smart City digital platform. The platform includes five basic resource coordination capabilities for IoT, Big Data, a Geographic Information System (GIS) map, video cloud, and converged communications. These capabilities enable cities to efficiently share various basic resources with ecosystem partners to facilitate application development and deployment, and support city governance innovation. The Smart Airport 2.0 Solution, based on new ICT, such as IoT, cloud computing, and Big Data, is also being shown for the first time at CEBIT. The solution is designed to improve airport information flows while ensuring airport security to increase operational efficiency and enhance the passenger experience throughout the entire boarding process.

In the Technology area, Huawei is presenting its latest products and solutions built on IoT, cloud, AI, 5G, and other cutting-edge technologies. They include an Industry-oriented Intent-driven Network (IDN) solution, a next-generation enterprise-class full-stack private cloud solution, the hybrid cloud solution for Azure Stack, an upgraded IoT platform, the enhanced enterprise wireless IoT solution, the latest hybrid cloud solution, and a newly released software-defined camera based on AI. This is the first time Huawei demonstrates its complete Cloud Data Center solutions, covering energy, IT, and network areas; solutions include a next-generation converged private cloud solution, an intent-driven CloudFabric Cloud Data Center network solution, FusionInsight LibrA distributed data warehouse, and more. Moreover, Huawei is demonstrating its AI- and Big Data-based campus solution, which supports diverse scenarios access and full-lifecycle cloud management, achieving automatic and smart network-wide security.

Huawei works with leading industry customers and partners to orchestrate the digital transformation symphony

In the next three decades, digitization will reshape every industry, and intelligence will have a profound impact on every enterprise. Industry's leading enterprises are pioneers in digital transformation and currently, 197 of the Fortune Global 500 companies, including 45 of the top 100, have chosen Huawei as their digital transformation partner. At CEBIT 2018, Huawei is announcing new partnerships with some of these leading companies to accelerate digital transformation:

Huawei and Duisburg in Germany jointly release "Rhine Cloud" for future Smart City development. Both parties agree to digitize public service systems and reform government departments to build modern city infrastructures and operational modes.

Huawei and Microsoft launch the Azure Stack hybrid cloud solution.

Huawei and Marlon sign MoU and launch AI-enabled retail solution.

Huawei, InfoVista and ARM jointly build and launch SD-WAN open ecosystem and SD-WAN joint solution.

At CEBIT 2018, Huawei will collaborate with partners to introduce a sonata of technology, drive an ecosystem minuet and address customers' variations of transformation. Together, they will orchestrate a grand symphony of digital transformation.

