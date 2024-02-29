Huawei Releases Four ISP/MSP Solutions and a Global Showroom at MWC 2024

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024, Huawei unveiled four new solutions for Internet Service Providers (ISPs)/Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and partnered with Alea Soluciones to launch a global ISP showroom. These launches were part of Huawei's ISP Session on "Building Green, Ultra-Broadband, and Intelligent Infrastructure for ISPs" and aimed to boost their intelligent upgrade.

Launch ceremony of four ISP/MSP solutions

York Yue, President of Huawei's ISP Business Unit, commented, "ISPs must have confidence. As internet service providers who focus on local markets, they understand customers within their operating regions better than anyone else. The ISP industry also plays a crucial role in driving digitalization and intelligent development across various industries. Huawei is dedicated to promoting sustainable industry development with innovative solutions and digital technologies, as well as unlocking the value of intelligent transformation."

Huawei's Four ISP Solutions Speed Up Construction and Upgrade of Premium All-Optical Networks

At the session, Huawei launched four major solutions. Frank Lu, Vice President of the Marketing and Solution Sales Department of Huawei's ISP Business Unit, hosted the launch. "For ISPs transforming to MSPs, Huawei provides the Fixed Access Network (FAN) Sharing Solution, which is designed for building multi-tenant networks and enabling fast service provisioning for small and mid-sized ISPs. Furthermore, ISPs can leverage their advantages in private line services that are based on Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN), Internet Protocol (IP), or Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS) to expand their hosting services to campus networks. For enterprise campuses, Huawei offers the brand-new Fiber to the Office (FTTO) 2.0 Solution," Lu said.

Alea Showroom Demonstrates Home Broadband Digitalization Best Practice

In response to the strategic opportunities presented by global environmental protection efforts, digitalization, and intelligent transformation, Huawei and Alea Soluciones jointly launched a global showroom for ISP customers and industry partners. The showroom has a comprehensive range of Huawei ISP solutions in place, including IP backbones and private lines, MSP transformation solutions,etc. Built on Huawei's intelligent infrastructure, the showroom employs abundant smart Internet applications, which demonstrates advanced concepts and models for the digital and intelligent development of home broadband services worldwide.

Looking ahead, Huawei will continue working with global ISP customers and partners to innovate and integrate digital technologies into the industry, leading the way towards a more sustainable, efficient, and innovative path toward intelligent transformation.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2350065/Huawei_4_Solutions.jpg