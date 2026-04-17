Huawei Strengthens Partner-Centric Strategy to Drive Enterprise Growth in Europe

COMO, Italy, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At its annual Huawei European Partner Conference 2026 in Como, Italy, Huawei reaffirmed that partners are the cornerstone of its enterprise business in Europe. The company highlighted its partner-driven approach as the primary engine of growth, underscoring the all-important role its ecosystem plays in enabling long-term business success.

Willi Song, President, Huawei Europe Enterprise Business; Huawei European Partner Conference 2026, Como, Italy, April 2026

"Our partner ecosystem is the core strategy for our long-term growth," said Willi Song, President, Huawei Europe Enterprise Business. "Over the next few years, we will deepen collaboration with our existing partners while also engaging high-potential new partners."

European partners contributed over 90% of Huawei's enterprise revenue and helped drive last year's fast growth, with service delivery and implementation now almost entirely partner-led. Building on this momentum, Huawei is accelerating investment in its partner strategy to further strengthen collaboration and expand market opportunities.

"Huawei is planning to enroll more partners as gold and silver resellers. We are committed to sustained, strategic investment in more resources: training over 10,000 certified engineers, putting more than $20 million into marketing, and opening over 90% of our product services for our partners," added Song.

Additionally, Huawei reaffirmed that 90% of its portfolio can be delivered within 2-4 weeks across Europe, against the market's storage product waiting times of up to 8 months. Huawei storage products can be delivered within 2 months.

Partner + Huawei strategy remains central

With more than 5,000 partners in Europe, Huawei reports continued growth in partner-led transactions, capabilities, and overall contribution.

Huawei emphasized its continued focus on enhancing partner policies, support systems, and enablement programs to simplify solution sales and better address customer challenges. As Song put it, the company wants to "build a stable, win-win system" and ensure confidence through increased incentive structures, resource allocation, open collaboration, and joint innovation.

To date, more than 100 scenario-based solutions have been developed jointly with partners. These efforts are further complemented by Huawei's operational efficiency in product delivery, fast supply, E2E visibility and valuable partner feedback mechanisms.

Working with partners to address customer needs

Looking ahead, Huawei will continue to focus on its 2+2+1 strategy of industry-driven growth across key sectors in Europe, including public services, healthcare, education, ISPs, manufacturing, hospitality, and retail. The company expects its European enterprise business to grow in 2026, with most revenue generated through partners.

Huawei is also expanding its distribution business through its eKit 4+10+N strategy, with a strong focus on CFT (client facing tier) partner co-operation and enhanced incentives.

Through continued investment, deeper collaboration, and a shared commitment to customer-centric innovation, Huawei aims to empower its partners to achieve sustainable, profitable growth across Europe.

About Huawei

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We have approximately 208,000 employees and we operate in over 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world. We are committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world.

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