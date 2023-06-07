Huawei Unveiled Future Railway Smart Solutionsat Asia Pacific Rail 2023

News provided by

Huawei

07 Jun, 2023, 04:44 ET

BANGKOK, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei has Unveiled its cutting-edge Future Railway Smart Solutions at Asia Pacific Rail 2023, the region's most influential railway event. As Diamond Sponsor, Huawei demonstrated its commitment to delivering smart, efficient, and sustainable railway systems throughout the APAC region.

Continue Reading
Xiang Xi, Vice President of Aviation & Rail BU, Huawei
Xiang Xi, Vice President of Aviation & Rail BU, Huawei

"With 20 years of experience in the rail industry, particularly in our recent focus on digital transformation, Huawei has clearly defined our mission in this industry, that is to reshape connections, reconstruct platforms, and enable intelligence," said Xiang Xi, Vice President of Aviation & Rail BU, Huawei during his keynote speech.

The rail industry is undergoing rapid digital transformation in recent years, and Huawei is committed to enhancing safety and efficiency in rail operations and maintenance with its latest ICT solutions. Leveraging on advanced digital technologies including Data Capture and Analysis, Autonomous Systems, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, FRMCS, MSN, Station Network, Storage, and IoT, Huawei is transforming how transport systems are managed, used, and reimagined. Technology advancements are centrally focused on seamless integration of various modes of transport as well as integration with other aspects of society.

"Smart station is an innovative solution to improve the experience of passengers and efficiency of operation, it can consolidate all the data and information from all the applications in the station. The new ICT infrastructure is the foundation for smart stations. We should replace the siloed ICT like server, storage and network, even the data etc. by cloud-powered digital platform, " Said Steven Xiong, CTO of Aviation & Rail BU, Huawei.

Huawei showcased several best practices and its cutting-edge solutions during the event, such as the IP and Optical communication backbone, which forms the skeleton of the future railway system; the Future Railway Mobile Communication System (FRMCS) and Wi-Fi 6, which gives wireless broadband connection between train and ground; the Intelligent IT, which brings new collaboration experience and advance storage with Huawei's new technology to fight ransomware; and the Smart Station Solutions which optimize O&M and passenger experience.

Huawei has established the Aviation & Rail BU that constantly explores industry digitalization and technological innovation by focusing on industry scenarios. Huawei currently serves over 130 airports and airlines worldwide, more than 300 urban rail lines across over 70 cities, and more than 150,000 km of railways.

CONTACT: [email protected] 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2095274/image_986294_24952804.jpg

SOURCE Huawei

Also from this source

Huawei Launches the First IP Club Member Program in Africa to Accelerate Africa's Industry Digital Development

Huawei lance les solutions de réseau OptiX intelligent F5G pour l'Afrique afin d'aider à libérer la productivité numérique verte

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.