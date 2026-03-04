Hyland Accelerates Healthcare Innovation with New AI-Powered Solutions on the Content Innovation Cloud

With Hyland Intelligent MedRecords and Hyland Intelligent Correspondence for Revenue Cycle, healthcare organizations can reduce administrative burden, accelerate access to critical information, and improve financial outcomes

CLEVELAND, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As healthcare organizations race to redesign operations with AI‑driven, workflow‑embedded intelligence that eases clinician burden and strengthens financial performance, they are urgently seeking practical tools that turn data into action at the point of work. In response, Hyland, the pioneer of the Content Innovation Cloud™, is unveiling Hyland Intelligent MedRecords and Hyland Intelligent Correspondence for Revenue Cycle. These new solutions harness the power of generative AI to deliver unprecedented efficiency and accuracy across health information management and revenue cycle workflows.

"Hyland has a long history of pioneering advancements in automation, and we're now setting a new standard for AI-driven innovation in healthcare," said Michael Campbell, chief product officer at Hyland. "Building on the success of our proven, trusted foundational product offerings, these new capabilities on the Content Innovation Cloud are enabling healthcare teams to unlock value from their unstructured data, streamline high‑friction workflows, and deliver meaningful business outcomes."

Intelligent MedRecords: Revolutionizing Clinical Data Access

Hyland Intelligent MedRecords is designed to help healthcare systems overcome the inefficiencies and costs tied to manual medical record processing. By leveraging AI-powered document capture, classification, and intelligent data extraction, the solution streamlines workflows, improves data accuracy, and enhances both clinician and health information management (HIM) team experiences. It transforms how medical records are handled, reducing bottlenecks, minimizing errors, and accelerating access to critical patient information.

Key Benefits:

Automates document handling to reduce manual labor and turnaround time. Improved Data Accuracy: AI-driven extraction and validation minimize errors and rework.

AI-driven extraction and validation minimize errors and rework. Enhanced Clinician Access: Automatically delivers clean data into EHRs for faster, informed care decisions.

Automatically delivers clean data into EHRs for faster, informed care decisions. Better HIM Experience: Reduces burnout by eliminating repetitive, high-volume tasks.

Reduces burnout by eliminating repetitive, high-volume tasks. Sustainability Gains: Cuts paper use and storage costs, supporting eco-friendly operations.

"Hyland Intelligent MedRecords and Intelligent Correspondence for Revenue Cycle will be game‑changers for our organization, automating medical record capture and classification, reducing manual work, eliminating bottlenecks, delivering accurate information to clinicians faster," said Julie Barnett, vice president of enterprise business solutions at OU Health. "By starting with medical records and billing correspondence, we're reducing friction today while laying the foundation for broader AI adoption across OU Health."

Intelligent Correspondence for Revenue Cycle: Optimizing Financial Workflows

Hyland Intelligent Correspondence for Revenue Cycle streamlines the intake and processing of revenue cycle documents, such as faxes, lockbox files, and emails, using AI automation. By eliminating manual tasks and accelerating data extraction, this solution helps healthcare organizations reduce operational costs, improve data accuracy, and enhance staff and patient experiences. It's a smarter, faster way to manage financial correspondence and drive better reimbursement outcomes.

Key Benefits:

Automates document handling to reduce manual labor and accelerate turnaround times. Improved Data Accuracy: AI-driven extraction and validation minimize errors and lost reimbursements.

AI-driven extraction and validation minimize errors and lost reimbursements. Enhanced Staff Experience: Reduces burnout from repetitive tasks and improves workflow efficiency.

Reduces burnout from repetitive tasks and improves workflow efficiency. Better Patient Satisfaction: Speeds up billing follow-up and response times.

Speeds up billing follow-up and response times. Sustainability Gains: Cuts paper use and storage costs, supporting eco-friendly operations.

"Healthcare organizations are increasingly utilizing AI-driven automation, where AI doesn't just analyze data, but is actively assisting in orchestrating workflows across operational, administrative, and supervised clinical domains," said Mutaz Shegewi, senior research director, worldwide healthcare provider AI, platforms and technologies at IDC. "This kind of healthcare transformation depends on unified platforms that bring together trusted data, intelligent content services, and governed AI, integrated across enterprise systems, to operate at scale within regulatory and safety constraints."

Both solutions feature a GenAI prompt-based interface that simplifies automation design and accelerates deployment, helping healthcare organizations scale automation with limited IT resources. Running on Hyland's AI‑native Content Innovation Cloud, these solutions immediately benefit from built‑in intelligence and provide a strong foundation for increasingly context‑aware automation across clinical and financial workflows.

To learn more about Hyland's platform and solutions, please visit Hyland.com .

About Hyland

Hyland is the pioneer of the Content Innovation Cloud, delivering ubiquitous enterprise intelligence to organizations with solutions that unlock actionable insights and drive automation. Trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide, including many of the Fortune 100, Hyland's solutions create the foundation for a connected, agentic enterprise, where teams harness the power of AI to redefine how they operate and engage with those they serve. For additional information on Hyland's platform and services, please visit Hyland.com.

