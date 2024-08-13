Infortrend U.2 NVMe Storage Empowers Airport AI for Faster Passenger Processing

TAIPEI, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), the industry-leading enterprise storage provider, today announced that its EonStor GS U.2 NVMe hybrid flash enterprise unified storage empowers AI kiosks at airports, significantly reducing processing times for check-in, border control, and boarding to ultimately provide passengers with smoother and faster journeys.

Large international airports often face staffing shortages, hindering their ability to effectively manage high passenger volumes. To streamline passenger services, airports increasingly implement kiosks equipped with cameras and AI algorithms to verify travelers' identities. This allows passengers to move through the airport more quickly using advanced biometric identification methods, such as facial recognition, instead of manual passport checks, reducing waiting times and crowding at checkpoints. Biometric verification, being more tamper-resistant, also enhances airport security.

To enable quick and accurate identity verification, high-performance and reliable storage solutions are crucial for these advanced systems. For example, EonStor GS 3000U U.2 NVMe storage can successfully power hundreds of AI self-service kiosks in an international airport serving tens of millions of passengers annually. Loaded with U.2 NVMe SSDs, it can achieve over 800K IOPS and low latency, providing quick access to data for real-time applications like self-check-ins and biometric checks. With dual redundant controllers, the solution ensures high availability, maintaining continuous services for the airport's round-the-clock operations. The GS 3000U storage also supports the kiosks by hosting pre-trained AI models, which are regularly updated to the kiosks to enable personalized content delivery and user behavior data analysis, optimizing airport services.

"By implementing AI-powered kiosks with our storage systems, airports can efficiently manage high passenger volumes, reduce congestion at the airport, enhance security measures, and provide a smooth, personalized experience for travelers," said Frank Lee, Senior Director of Product Planning at Infortrend Technology.

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user-friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more information, please visit www.infortrend.com

