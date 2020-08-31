ISLE 2020 Set to Shine in China's LED Production Base Shenzhen

"Shenzhen is one of the most innovative cities and the prominent LED production base in China. To host the ISLE 2020 in this city's new exhibition center, will provide buyers with access to the best Chinese LED factories all within 30 minutes' drive. ISLE has business, information and research opportunities all at one-stop platform," Said Li Yingjie, the General Manager of ISLE.

Highlights of ISLE 2020

New Scenario-based Display Zones

ISLE 2020 will introduce five segmented display areas, each providing a scenario-based solution for products like LED, Audio-visual and signs: Emergency Commanding, 5G Audio-visual, Future Campus, 5G Smart Pole, Intelligent Advertising, demonstrating a comprehensive ecosystem to buyers through an immersive experience.

ISLE Online Showroom & All-Star Live Show

ISLE Online Showroom is the channel created to provide 7X24h business surfing in 12 categories, 590 market segments with tens of thousands of products. ISLE Online Showroom Link:

https://www.isle.org.cn/showroom?lang=EN

ISLE All-Star Live Show gives live broadcasting of the event and its major exhibitors. ISLE 2020 Live Show Link:

https://www.isle.org.cn/media/live?lang=en

Hundreds of New Products Launch

Tech savvy exhibitors will debut hundreds of new products in ISLE 2020, including:

SONY's super-size Crystal LED wall,

Unilumin's new mode LED UMini 0.9 & Upanels 0.7,

Ledman's latest 0.9mm COB LED & 0.6mm Micro-LED, 138-inch LEDHUB video conferencing system, as well as its Apexls brand Creative LED Display in sphere, cubic, triangle or circular shape;

Cedar's 0.7mm—2.5mm flip chip Infinity 2.0 COB display, and iView Intelligent Touch Screen System;

Danacoid's latest IP based AV products, ALL IN ONE smart video conferencing screen and management platform, DM-IMX16 distributed control systems.

Hongzhe Technology (Samsung's China agent) will display Samsung The Wall 0.84/1.26 flip chip micro LED, 8K 98-inch commercial displayer,

Top Industrial Forums

30+ industrial forums and workshops will be hosted during ISLE 2020, including China's Top Video-conferencing Products Appraisal, jointly hosted by ISLE organizer and LED Display Application Branch of China Optics and Optoelectronics Manufacturers' Association.

