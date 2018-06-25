J BALVIN Is The #1 GLOBAL ARTIST ON SPOTIFY

Hailing from Medellín, Colombia, José Álvaro Osorio Balvin - better known to a legion of global fans as multiple Latin Grammy winner J BALVIN - has been praised by Billboard as "the biggest breakout act Latin music has seen in many years" and is the only Latin artist included in Rolling Stone's recent spotlight of the "New Classics" – "creative visionaries… who refuse to be contained by the rules of the past as they define the territory of the future." With a distinctive style all his own, that pays reverence to the first-wave of Reggaeton stars from Puerto Rico, but fused with additional Colombian and mainstream hip-hop rhythms, more seductive than boastful lyrics, and a strong passion for fashion, J Balvin has become the undeniable leader of a second-generation Reggaeton revolution propelling an Urban sound back to the forefront of Latin music worldwide.

Between his game-changing major-label debut album LA FAMILA, multiplatinum successor ENERGIA (The #1 Latin album of 2016) and recent landmark singles such as Mi Gente, and Machika, J Balvin has quickly notched nine #1 Latin singles, Over 50 million social media followers, and TEN BILLION Total YouTube Views. Last summer, J Balvin's "Mi Gente" became the first all-Spanish track to reach #1 on Spotify's Global 50 chart, and now Balvin has just surpassed Drake to become the #1 Spotify artist in the world. With his trailblazing style and chart success, J Balvin has also become one of Latin music's most in-demand collaborators, having now worked with artists, such as Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, Cardi B, Liam Payne, Nicky Jam, Pharrell Williams, Ariana Grande, Major Lazer, Poo Bear, Juanes, Daddy Yankee, Camilla Cabelo, and more.

With the recent chart-topping release of VIBRAS, J Balvin adds to his already celebrated catalogue with a new collection that combines throwback tracks paying tribute to old school reggaeton, balanced with adventurous new fusions that moves the genre far forward in style, tolerance and rhythms that will continue to expand the global embrace of Latin Urban music. With the previously mentioned impressive list of superstar collaborations already to his credit, Balvin chose to demonstrate the strength of this musical chapter with focused pairings shining a spotlight on respected reggaeton contemporaries (Wisin y Yandel, Zion & Lennox), critically praised cross genre Latin artists (Carla Morrison, Rosalio) and innovative/rising international artists such as Willy William, Anitta, and Jeon. The majority of the album sees the producer chairs held down by Balvin's longtime Colombian artistic partner/producer Sky, as well as Puerto Rico's reggaeton pioneer Tainy – while Willy William, and Chuckie & Childsplay helmed the #1 advance singles "Mi Gente" and "Machika" respectively. But whether it is the propulsive rhythm of those already established hits, or the laid-back summer groove of the title track and current single "Ambiente," the one universal thread Balvin made sure to instill throughout the album is music that all audiences can quickly 'vibe'/connect with - extending the understanding of Latin culture and moving Spanish forward to an equal footing in the global pop landscape.

Make plans now to join J BALVIN this fall on his North American VIBRAS TOUR, Powered by Buchanan's Whisky. The 27-date tour produced by Live Nation kicks off September 19 in Fresno, CA and will make stops in Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Chicago, Las Vegas, Houston, and more.

