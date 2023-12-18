JA Solar Recognized as 100% Bankable in the 2023 BNEF PV Module Brand Bankability Survey

JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd.

18 Dec, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In its 2023 bankability survey of photovoltaic (PV) module and inverter manufacturers, Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) evaluated industry leaders on key metrics of performance, financials, products, and reputation. JA Solar displayed robust operational and financial strength paired with an outstanding performance track record and is recognized as 100% bankable in the survey.

BNEF is one of the most credible third-party research institutions in the renewable energy market, and its reports have long served as a crucial reference for many financial institutions in commercial credit. In the survey, it collected responses from global banks, funds, solar engineering contractors, independent power producers, and technical advisers. After analyzing the financial health and performance records of module manufacturers, the report ultimately provides a comprehensive evaluation of the bankability of module manufacturers.

The report referenced the 2023 PV Module Reliability Scorecard published by the renowned PV testing institution PVEL (PV Evolution Labs) and the 2023 PV Module Index Report released by the Renewable Energy Test Center (RETC), a leading testing institution in the United States. JA Solar's products excelled in both reports, providing mutual confirmation of the company's advanced product capabilities.

Over the years, JA Solar has continuously strengthened its technological research and development, injecting new momentum into the continuous reduction of LCOE. In May 2023, JA Solar launched the new n-type module DeepBlue 4.0 Pro. This product incorporates core technologies of Bycium+ cell technology, high-reliability encapsulation materials, high-density packaging technologies, resulting in a module efficiency exceeding 22.8%.

News Releases in Similar Topics

