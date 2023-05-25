JA Solar Releases its Next Generation Module DeepBlue 4.0 Pro

News provided by

JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd.

25 May, 2023, 22:33 ET

-Uses Larger Rectangular Silicon Wafers for Maximum Module Flexibility-

BEIJING, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JA Solar today released its new n-type module DeepBlue 4.0 Pro at SNEC 2023. Based on a new size of next-generation rectangular silicon wafer, the module is capturing the attention of the industry.

The module adapts cells cut from the next generation n-type rectangular silicon wafer size independently developed by JA Solar that features long lifespan and low oxygen content. Combined with high-efficiency n-type passivation contact Bycium+ cell technology, the Open Circuit Voltage (Voc) of the cell reaches 725mV and the cell efficiency of mass production reaches 25.3%. As well, DeepBlue 4.0 Pro integrates SMBB technology, high-density encapsulation technology, and other technologies improving quality and efficiency, enabling the power of the 72-cell module to reach 630W with module efficiency exceeding 22.5%. Compared to the mainstream 182 series 78-cell modules (2465mm x 1134mm) in the industry, our power is better while reducing the working voltage of the new dimension by 7.6%, which decreases BOS cost for the system and hot spot risk for the modules.

The highlight of DeepBlue 4.0 Pro is its 182mm x 199mm silicon wafers, which enables application under multiple scenario. Different from other rectangular silicon wafer sizes, the 182mm x 199mm rectangular silicon wafer can keep width of 1134mm while satisfying four mainstream length of modules: 1762mm, 2333mm, 2384mm and 2465mm through different cutting methods. DeepBlue 4.0 Pro meets the demands of different application scenarios, such as residential rooftop, commercial and industrial rooftop system and utility power plants.

Similar to earlier DeepBlue 4.0 X, DeepBlue 4.0 Pro has excellent power generation capacity and reliable performance. Based on Bycium+ cell technology, DeepBlue 4.0 Pro has outstanding power generation characteristics, such as lower degradation, better temperature coefficient, higher bifacial generation gain, and better lower irradiance performance. Compared to conventional p-type modules, one-year field test results from JA Solar and TÜV NORD showed that the n-type module with Bycium+ cell has a electricity generation gain about 3.9%, completely proving its power generation capacity. Furthermore, DeepBlue 4.0 Pro has passed various rigorous aging tests and all results meet the testing requirements of IEC standards.

The industry already comprehensively approved the power generation performance, safety performance, and reliability in various application scenarios of DeepBlue 4.0 Pro. At the time of launch, this module had earned these critical certifications: the TÜV SÜD certificate from TÜV SÜD, the Salt mist corrosion certificate, Ammonia corrosion certificate and Dust and sand certificate from TÜV NORD, and Golden Sun Certificate for Photovoltaic Products, Photovoltaic Non-uniform Snow Load Reliability Certification and Photovoltaic Flexible Racking System Compatibility Certificate from CGC.

JA Solar's product design philosophy is "tailored to increase customer value", and the better BOS cost and LCOE of DeepBlue 4.0 Pro deliver on this promise. Integrating advantages such as high efficiency, high power, better power generation capacity and high reliability, DeepBlue 4.0 Pro can generate greater profits for customers. When compared to p-type modules in different application scenarios, project types and installation methods, the BOS cost of DeepBlue 4.0 Pro can be reduced by about 2%-4.5%, and the LCOE can be reduced by about 2.5%-6%. Compared to the original version of the n-type module, the BOS cost of DeepBlue 4.0 Pro can be reduced by about 1.4%-2.8%, and the LCOE can be reduced by about 0.7%-1.6%.

SOURCE JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd.

Also from this source

JA Solar Releases its Next Generation Module DeepBlue 4.0 Pro

JA Solar à nouveau nommée par EUPD « Meilleure marque de photovoltaïque » en Amérique latine et en Afrique

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.