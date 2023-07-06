JA Solar Welcomes AMEA Power Delegation to Discuss Deepening Ties

JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd.

06 Jul, 2023

BEIJING, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 4, Baofang Jin, Chairman of JA Solar, and Tony Zhu, Vice President of JA Solar, welcomed Hussain Alnowais, Chairman of AMEA Power, and his delegation to JA Solar's Beijing headquarters to discuss deepening ties and cooperation between the two companies.

AMEA Power is one of the largest developers in the Middle East and Africa market, with numerous major gigawatt-scale renewable energy projects in operation, under construction, and under development. Previously, JA Solar partnered with AMEA Power to supply 560MW of high-efficiency modules for the Kom Ombo Abydos project in Egypt. The project, which began construction in January 2023, is expected to be completed within 19 months. Upon completion, it will be the largest single photovoltaic (PV) power project in Africa and will play a positive role in promoting the diversification of the local power supply structure as well as low-carbon, green, and sustainable socio-economic development.

During the meeting, Jin and Alnowais said that JA Solar and AMEA Power have built a deep partnership through their cooperation, and both companies will work together to accelerate the completion of the Kom Ombo Abydos project in Egypt.

The meeting between JA Solar and AMEA Power is a significant milestone in the development of renewable energy in the Middle East and Africa region. The partnership between these two leading companies in the PV industry will undoubtedly contribute to the growth of clean energy and sustainable development, benefiting the global industry as a whole.

