Jackson Browne Partners with Lyte and Launches New Fan Priority Reservation Ticketing Service For Upcoming Tours

LOS ANGELES, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting today, fans can place reservations to be first in line for tickets to Jackson Browne's next headlining tour via jacksonbrowne.com. Powered by Lyte's Priority Reservation technology, fans can sign up to reserve and purchase tickets for dates to be announced soon. The tour will support his new album, Downhill From Everywhere, available worldwide on July 23 via Inside Recordings. Reservations can be placed HERE.

Lyte's Priority Reservation technology transforms the typical ticket buying process by offering fans access to shows with unprecedented flexibility. Fans can reserve the number of tickets they want in the city of their choosing. When tickets that match their reservation criteria become available, these fans are among the first to be given access to the best tickets through a private onsale. If unable to attend the show, Lyte offers fans the option to return their tickets for cash, allowing another fan to attend. Fans can also transfer, change or modify their reservation at any time without losing their place in line. Additionally, as shows sell out, fans can sign up through Priority Reservation for the waitlist and can be matched with additional tickets if they become available.

"All of us here at Lyte are proud and grateful to be a part of this journey and to help deepen the connection between Jackson Browne and his dedicated fans," says Lawrence Peryer, Lyte's Chief Strategy Officer.

Last week, Browne released "My Cleveland Heart," the new single from Downhill From Everywhere. Browne shared the music video, directed by Alissa Torvinen Kouame and featuring a cameo by Phoebe Bridgers, with Rolling Stone who said, "It's fitting for Bridgers — who has cited Browne as an influence and recently enlisted him to duet on 'Kyoto' — to receive his heart, almost like Browne is passing down the singer-songwriter torch."

Stream "My Cleveland Heart" HERE / Preorder Downhill From Everywhere HERE

Jackson Browne will be on tour this summer and fall with James Taylor. Additional Jackson Browne dates will be announced soon. For more information, please visit www.jacksonbrowne.com

Jackson Browne / James Taylor Tour Dates:

7/29 - Chicago, IL - United Center

7/31 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

8/1 - Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Center

8/3 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

8/4 - Dayton, OH - Nutter Center

8/6 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum

8/11 - Roanoke, VA - Berglund Center Coliseum

8/13 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum Center

8/14 - Memphis, TN - FedEx Forum

8/16 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

8/17 - Atlanta, GA - Infinite Energy Center

8/19 - Hershey, PA - Giant Center

8/21 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center For The Arts

8/25 - Camden, NJ - BB&T

8/27 - Wantagh, NY - Jones Beach

8/28 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts

10/16 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

10/17 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

10/19 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

10/22 - Salt Lake City, UT - Maverik Center

10/23 - Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena

10/25 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

10/27 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

10/29 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

10/30 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

11/1 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena

