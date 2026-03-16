Jacobs releases digital twin solution for AI data centers

Solution to improve speed to revenue, energy performance and operations and maintenance for AI data centers

DALLAS, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE: J) has released a Data Center Digital Twin solution that enables developers and owners to plan, simulate and optimize gigawatt-scale artificial intelligence (AI) data centers in a virtual environment – improving speed to market, energy performance and long-term operations.

Digital twin for a 1GW AI data center loaded at a selected site

The digital twin solution, developed using the NVIDIA Omniverse DSX blueprint, combines a standardized reference design for a gigawatt-scale artificial intelligence (AI) data center with a hyper-realistic virtual environment, along with advanced simulations of compute, power and cooling systems, to serve as a real-time virtual twin of an AI data center.

The solution allows for secure integration of components inside and outside the data center, from on-premises power configurations to cutting-edge simulations of indoor airflow. By integrating compute, power, cooling, water systems and site specifics, the solution provides visibility from early planning through virtual commissioning, operations and maintenance.

Jacobs Chair and Chief Executive Officer Bob Pragada said: "Advanced facilities are becoming increasingly complex and costly to build, and as AI infrastructure scales to the gigawatt level, owners need greater certainty before committing capital. With our deep knowledge, global workforce and decades of delivering the world's most advanced facilities, we're creating solutions that help owners plan more efficiently, improve performance and achieve more secure and resilient long-term operations."

The first module of the digital twin is available for owners and operators. Future functionality is expected to deliver value across the asset lifecycle from planning and design through commissioning and construction. Future designs of the solution aim to provide a blueprint for smaller, 250-megawatt data centers, allowing for wider industry use.

The digital twin's modular reference design enables rapid, repeatable deployment of gigawatt-scale facilities in the physical world. The reference design and digital twin solution are key components of the NVIDIA Omniverse DSX blueprint, a comprehensive framework for creating and operating gigawatt-scale AI data centers.

Jacobs supports some of the world's largest providers across advanced technology industries including data centers, electronics, semiconductors, life sciences and specialized manufacturing. The company is currently involved in the delivery of high-performance computing environments for organizations like NVIDIA, Hut 8 and PsiQuantum. From climate risk to tightening regulations to accelerated schedules, Jacobs' integrated project delivery model helps enterprises stay one step ahead. Learn more →

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow – delivering outcomes and solutions for the world's most complex challenges. With approximately $12 billion in annual revenue and a talent force of almost 43,000, we provide end-to-end services in advanced manufacturing, cities & places, energy, environmental, life sciences, transportation and water. From advisory and consulting, feasibility, planning, design, program and lifecycle management, we're creating a more connected and sustainable world. See how at jacobs.com and connect with us on LinkedIn , Instagram, X and Facebook.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that do not directly relate to any historical or current fact. When used herein, words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "plans," "intends," "future," "will," "would," "could," "can," "may," and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations, as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, uncertainties as to, the timing of the award of projects and funding and potential changes to the amounts provided for under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and other legislation and executive orders related to governmental spending, including any directive to federal agencies to reduce federal spending or the size of the federal workforce, and changes in U.S. or foreign tax laws, including the tax legislation enacted in the U.S. in July 2025, statutes, rules, regulations or ordinances, including the impact of, and changes to tariffs and retaliatory tariffs or trade policies, that may adversely impact our future financial positions or results of operations, as well as general economic conditions, including inflation and the actions taken by monetary authorities in response to inflation, changes in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, changes in capital markets, the possibility of a recession or economic downturn, and increased uncertainty and risks, including policy risks and potential civil unrest, relating to the outcome of elections across our key markets and elevated geopolitical tension and conflicts, among others. For a description of these and additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, see our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.

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