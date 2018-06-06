James Sharp & Co Choose Objectway as Partner for Growth

Objectway, a leading provider of investment management and digital software solutions to the financial services industry, announced today that it has signed a contract to deliver and implement Wealth In One at James Sharp & Co.

James Sharp, based in Bury, Greater Manchester, pride themselves on the quality of service provided to their growing client base and the longevity of many of their client relationships. As a successful and forward-looking business, James Sharp recognised the need to invest in the technology used to provide their service to clients. In doing so, they approached Objectway to provide a full, front to back solution that would deliver a digitally enabled platform to future proof their business.

Wealth In One is a fully integrated solution for Wealth Managers, that supports any business model through the deployment of Objectway's Best of Breed components (Clearing & Settlement, Portfolio Management, CRM and client portal). Provided as a managed solution, that is both scalable and highly configurable, it is particularly attractive to businesses that are expanding and evolving.

"As an independent partnership of 130 years, James Sharp has always needed to adapt and evolve to meet the demands of its clients," said Martin Entwistle, Partner. "With the increased use of technology, we felt the time was right for James Sharp to transform once again. We want to be able to continue serving our clients with the same professionalism and high-level of service that they have come to expect, whilst offering them the flexibility to interact with us in real time and across all channels and devices."

"It has been a pleasure to engage with James Sharp, a firm that understand the benefits of a well thought out approach to digital technology and one willing to embrace technology to empower and improve their customer service," said Luigi Marciano Founder & CEO at Objectway. "Although not the only option open to James Sharp, we were able to convince them that we were the right partner to work with and our modular, fully integrated solution resonated with their evolutionary approach. The deployment of Wealth In One will ensure that they can collaborate with their clients via a fully compliant, and a functionally rich solution."

Objectway is a leading provider of financial software and digital solutions to the worldwide financial services industry, with clients in 15 countries. Objectway has more than 500 employees supporting approximately 100,000 investment professionals to manage more than one trillion euros in wealth.

James Sharp & Co is an independent stockbroking partnership and a member of the London Stock Exchange. Based in Bury, Greater Manchester, our team of expert stockbrokers, advisers & analysts develop investment strategies to deliver long term capital and income growth.

