JELD-WEN Named to Newsweek's Inaugural List of World's Most Trustworthy Companies

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD), a leading global manufacturer of building products, has been named to Newsweek's inaugural list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023. JELD-WEN is the only window and door manufacturer on the global list.

"We are immensely proud that JELD-WEN has secured its place among the World's Most Trustworthy Companies," said CEO William J. Christensen. "Building a culture of trust is paramount to strengthening JELD-WEN's business performance. We strive to earn and maintain the trust of our customers and stakeholders every day through our actions and our commitment to transparency, accountability and integrity."

The World's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023 were identified in an independent survey based on a vast sample of more than 70,000 participants in 23 industries from 21 countries. A total of 269,000 evaluations were analyzed by Statista, Inc. – a world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The participants rated companies they knew and were headquartered in the respective country in terms of all three touchpoints of trust. The three main public pillars of trust were: Customer Trust, Investor Trust, and Employee Trust. All stock-listed companies headquartered in one of the target countries with a revenue of over 500 million USD were considered in the study.

Prior to being named to the World's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023, JELD-WEN was recognized by Newsweek as one of the "Most Trustworthy Companies in America" in 2022 and 2023.

To read more about JELD-WEN's commitment to our people, customers, quality products, and our planet, visit our global newsroom or follow us on LinkedIn.

About JELD-WEN, Inc.
JELD-WEN is a leading global designer, manufacturer and distributor of high-performance interior and exterior doors, windows, and related building products serving the new construction and repair and remodeling sectors. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., the company operates facilities in 16 countries in North America and Europe and employs approximately 18,000 people. Since 1960, the JELD-WEN team has been committed to making quality products that create safe and sustainable environments for customers, associates and local communities. The JELD-WEN family of brands includes JELD-WEN® worldwide; LaCantina™ and VPI™ in North America; and Swedoor® and DANA® in Europe. For more information, visit www.jeld-wen.com.

Media Contact:
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.
Caryn Klebba
Head of global public relations
704-807-1275
[email protected]

SOURCE JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.

