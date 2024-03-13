JINHAN FAIR - Trade Show You Can't Miss in 2024 to Meet the Home & Gift Trends Ahead

GUANGZHOU, China, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 49th Jinhan Fair for Home & Gifts (Short: JINHAN FAIR) will open on April 21st~27th, at Pazhou, Guangzhou, China. We are looking forward to showing buyers the upcoming trendy inspirations. By gathering over 900 Chinese manufacturers and 300,000+ creative products, and next to Canton Fair, we are aiming to provide buyers with a one-stop sourcing experience of home & gift items. During the 49th JINHAN FAIR you will discover the trendiest and most characteristic products among Home decorations, Seasonal decorations, Gardening series, Decorative furniture, Homeware & Textiles, Kitchen & Dining etc. Let's see what highlight elements are ready to show up at the trade show.

During the 49th JINHAN FAIR, we will gather over 900 top manufacturers, who mostly come from home & gift industry bases such as Fujian, Zhejiang, Guangdong, etc. These leading manufacturers have professional and productive industry chains that can provide buyers with more competitive prices in the world market. They bring their quality and fancy products, such as multi-material designs like home decorations with a combination of metallic and rattan, geometric vision vases with curves and Polka Dots, colorful glassware, and lighting with natural materials and so on. Also, during the 49th JINHAN FAIR, we will provide Source Matching Services to help buyers match with right suppliers more effectively and accurately according to their specific demands (For more information please click https://www.jinhanfair.com/purchase/copy-en.html).

All the latest home decor trends mentioned above will be shown at the 49th JINHAN FAIR. Make sure not to miss this trade show. Register now to get free badge and win Free Air Ticket and Special-rate Hotel NOW! For any inquiries or assistance, feel free to contact Ella Chung by e-mial ([email protected]). For more information please click: https://i.jinhanfair.com/en/login?fromUrl=MTTY-49.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2361448/1.jpg