JMGO Unveils 2024 Black Friday Deals on Laser Projectors

Unlock the Best Black Friday of 2024: JMGO Offers the Year's Biggest Discounts on Premium Smart Home Projectors

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JMGO, the world's No.1 home laser projector pioneer[1], is thrilled to announce its biggest Black Friday sale, running from, running from Nov.21 to Nov.30 2024. During this event, JMGO offers exclusive deals on a range of smart laser projectors, including the N1S 4K series, N1S 1080P series, and the truly portable PicoFlix—offering premium home and on-the-go viewing experiences.

PicoFlix: Truly Portable Projector with 4.5 Hours of Playback for Under $500

image

For those on the go, PicoFlix is the ideal pocket-sized projector. It offers 1080P resolution and 450 ANSI lumens of brightness, with up to 4.5 hours of battery life. Its 127-degree rotating gimbal design allows you to project at any angle. Get yours this Black Friday for only $449 and €449!

N1S Pro 4K: Best Value 4K Laser Projector -Now 39% Off

The N1S Pro 4K delivers 2,400 ANSI lumens and vibrant 4K visuals, making it perfect for movie nights. Offering the most affordable 4K experience in the N1S 4K Series, it's the best deal this Black Friday. Get it now for as low as $1,299 and €1,399 — up to 39% off its original price, with savings of up to $700 off!

N1S Ultra 4K & N1S Ultimate 4K: High-Brightness Laser Projectors Under $2000

For those seeking high-performance cinematic bliss, the N1S Ultra 4K and N1S Ultimate 4K deliver an exceptional viewing experience. The Ultra delivers 3,000 ANSI lumens, while the Ultimate pushes up to 3,500 ANSI lumens. Both projectors feature JMGO's MALC™ 2.0 technology for perfect brightness, contrast, and color accuracy. This Black Friday, get the N1S Ultra 4K for $1,699 and €1,699；and the N1S Ultimate 4K for $1,999 and €1,999 — up to 37% and 33% off respectively.

N1S & N1S Infinity 4K: Exclusive Offline Editions – Starting at €899

The N1S and N1S Infinity 4K both feature triple laser technology for exceptional color performance and brightness. The N1S, offering 1080P resolution and 900 ANSI lumens, is perfect for smaller spaces. The N1S Infinity 4K, with 2,600 ANSI lumens, elevates your viewing experience to new heights. Exclusively available at select offline retailers, the N1S is just €899, while the N1S Infinity 4K is available for€1,499. Available in Netherlands (Mediamarkt.nl), Poland (Mediaexpert.pl), Belgium (Fnac).

Bring the Cinema Home with the Lowest Prices This Year

From the N1S 4K Series to the compact N1S and battery-powered PicoFlix, JMGO has a projector for every need. Don't miss this year's biggest Black Friday discounts—upgrade your home entertainment with JMGO at the year's best prices.

About JMGO

Since 2011, JMGO has been dedicated to delivering immersive large-screen experiences. It aims to create a premier all-in-one home entertainment ecosystem encompassing hardware, content, and software for a global market.

[1] Source: Lotu Technology- 2024 H1 Global Projector Market Anaysis Report

