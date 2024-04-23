Judith Creed Horizons for Achieving Independence (JCHAI) Invites Community To Attend Its Annual Spring Gala

The event will support JCHAI's mission to redefine what's possible for adults with disabilities

PHILADELPHIA, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Judith Creed Horizons for Achieving Independence (JCHAI), a nonprofit offering interconnected educational, vocational, social and supported living services for adults with developmental differences and disabilities, will host its annual Spring Gala Celebration on the evening of May 7. Proceeds from the nonprofit's largest event of the year will support scholarships and programming that empower individuals with disabilities to lead more independent and fulfilling lives.

Beyond the independent living services it founded in 1987, JCHAI's tailored offerings encompass education, employment, personal growth and volunteerism to give back to the Philadelphia area. Its vocational curriculum and classes enable approximately 80% of its members to work in competitive integrated employment, compared to the national average of 17% of adults with disabilities.

The gala will not only be a celebration of JCHAI's accomplishments in the last year, but a reflection of the resilience and excellence of the individuals it serves. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from JCHAI members, families and community leaders in an intimate, relaxed setting.

"I'm honored to speak at this year's gala," said Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro. "JCHAI members show us every day what it means to actively participate in the Philadelphia community. Through collective action and unwavering dedication from people like Judy Creed, we can build a more inclusive world where everyone's potential is recognized and fulfilled."

JCHAI will be auctioning off prizes throughout the evening, including a week's stay in the Mayan Palace Master Suite at the Vidanta Riviera Maya luxury resort and a package of Phillies CP Rankin Club seat tickets directly behind home plate. The event promises to be "A Night to Remember" as the organization will honor founding family member and Board Chair Judith Creed with a lifetime achievement award. Creed has dedicated nearly 40 years of her life to helping adults with developmental differences and disabilities live life on their own terms, beginning with her son Jonah.

"After 20 years of being told that what my family and Jonah wanted for his life was impossible, we decided to redefine 'possible'," shared Creed. "We're extremely grateful for the progress we've made in helping adults like Jonah unlock their limitless potential, thanks in large part to the invaluable support from our dedicated staff, volunteers and sponsors."

JCHAI currently serves over 300 adults with disabilities across five counties, with plans to continue intentionally growing and restructuring in response to a vocal need. At the gala, JCHAI is announcing its official merger with the Association for Adults with Developmental Disabilities (AADD), an organization providing social programming for members with disabilities. The partnership represents a pivotal step toward greater collaboration between nonprofits, made possible in part by generous grants from the Nonprofit Repositioning Fund. Together, JCHAI and AADD will ensure more adults with disabilities are given the opportunity to live without limitations.

The Spring Gala will begin at 6:00PM at 274 S Bryn Mawr Ave in Bryn Mawr, PA. Guests can register by purchasing a ticket at https://jchai.org.

JCHAI opened its doors in 1987 on a mission to help adults with developmental differences and disabilities live life on their own terms. Today, the nonprofit fulfills this mission by providing educational, vocational, social and supported living services to its members. Through a wide range of programs and services, JCHAI provides flexible, personalized support that empowers neurodiverse adults to set a course for their future and define – for themselves – the type of lives they want to live. It proudly serves individuals and families in Philadelphia, Montgomery, Delaware, Bucks and Chester counties. To get involved with JCHAI, visit https://jchai.org/get-involved/.

