Kasowitz LLP and Mishcon de Reya LLP Publish an Updated Report Regarding the Political Persecution of Erion Veliaj, Mayor of Tirana

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kasowitz LLP (New York) and Mishcon de Reya LLP (London) today announced the public release of an Updated Veliaj Report, titled "Report Regarding the Political Persecution of Erion Veliaj, Mayor of Tirana." The report updates the "Report Regarding SPAK's Unjust Detention of a Democratically Elected Mayor in the Capital of Albania: Erion Veliaj," which the firms previously published on June 24, 2025.

The Updated Veliaj Report examines the apparent and improper political motivations underlying SPAK's case against Tirana Mayor Erion Veliaj. According to the report, in the span of eight months, key events have created the undeniable appearance that SPAK's prosecution of Mayor Veliaj is no ordinary prosecution. Mayor Veliaj has been detained since February, despite the fact that he does not pose a risk of flight, a risk of obstructing SPAK's case, or a risk of re-committing the supposed offenses for which he has been charged. According to the report, the fact that Mayor Veliaj was denied bail – while 17 of the other defendants charged in the same case were released on minimal conditions – illustrates the stark disparity in the way that he has been treated by the Albanian authorities.

Moreover, the Updated Veliaj Report notes that recent political events have amplified the concern that Mayor Veliaj's case is a political persecution designed to strip him of his duly elected position as Mayor in violation of the Albanian Constitution. In September, the Municipal Council of Tirana – citing Mayor Veliaj's involuntary detention – removed him from office. As the report notes, this decision, followed by an announcement by the President of the Republic to hold new elections to replace Mayor Veliaj, created the appearance that Mayor Veliaj's unjustified detention was the pretext on which the Albanian authorities have tried to unconstitutionally strip him of his position and disenfranchise the citizens of Tirana of their right to self-government.

While the Constitutional Court has, for the time being, suspended any such actions until Mayor Veliaj's appeal challenging the Municipal Council's decision has been decided, the Updated Veliaj Report explores the implications of this constitutional crisis. One of the observations of the report is that Mayor Veliaj's case is a clear example in which Albania's commitment to due process has come into question. According to the report, recent political maneuvers intended to depose Mayor Veliaj have vitiated the presumption of innocence to which Mayor Veliaj is entitled, and deprived him of his liberty and his office – all before his trial has even begun.

A copy of the Updated Veliaj Report is available here. Any inquiries should be directed to Shannon O'Reilly (soreilly@kasowitz).

The Kasowitz team includes partners Daniel J. Fetterman and Brian S. Choi in New York, and senior counsel Clarine Nardi Riddle and special counsel David Miller in Washington, D.C.

The Mishcon de Reya team includes partners James Libson and Ben Brandon, managing associate Celia Marr, and associates Grace Houghton and Elizabeth Fitton.

Contact Information:

Shannon O'Reilly

(212) 547-1290

[email protected]

SOURCE Kasowitz LLP