KEHUA Ranked 8th in World PCS Market Share

KEHUA has full-scenario energy storage solution covering generation-side, transmission and distribution side and behind-the-meter. With rich and complete leading energy storage product line, KEHUA can provide customers with high-quality product solution according to local conditions. By virtue of the safety, reliability, energy saving and flexibility of KEHUA products, KEHUA has won the trust of many countries, such as with our recent energy storage project in Malaysia, which is in progress in Johor state. KEHUA installed behind-the-meter energy storage inverters for this project. While making full use of Malaysia's NEM preferential photovoltaic policy, this scheme reduces the power consumption of the plant. Moreover, the investment can be recovered in just three years or so. It is a solution centered on green energy + green factory, and it can effectively reduce carbon emissions.

Established in 1988 and went public in 2010, KEHUA is a world-leading power conversion expert, with the commitment to provide cutting-edge solutions in Critical Power, Renewables Energy and Could Infrastructure. Business involves UPS, solar inverter, energy storage, IDC construction and O&M.

SOURCE Kehua Data Co., Ltd.