Kohler Brings Design Leadership and Smart Home Wellness Experiences to CES 2024

KOHLER, Wis., Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kohler Co. announces its leading-edge designs, innovative new products, and smart home wellness experiences for CES 2024. Kohler's lineup marks a continued commitment to transforming homes into personal sanctuaries for comfort, self-care, and renewal.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9235552-kohler-leading-edge-design-innovation-smart-home-wellness-at-ces-2024/

Kohler incorporates advanced form and function, intuitive controls, and seamless connectivity to help customers enjoy the wellness benefits of exceptional design solutions and luxury spa experiences at home.

These products will be highlighted, among others, at the Kohler CES booth (#52817, Venetian Expo Hall):

Anthem+ Smart Showering Valves and Controls create a home spa experience through an integrated digital control system that allows customized delivery of water, light, sound, and steam. The intuitive touchscreen interface enables individuals to easily preset and activate multi-sensory shower experiences. Integration with the Kohler Konnect app provides remote access and control of personalized presets, giving users access to seamless customization from anywhere.

SpaViva Handshower and Cleansing combines unique spray technology and a built-in cleansing device for the ultimate in-shower self-care ritual. The multi-functional handshower pairs Kohler's signature heat-retaining Katalyst spray with a new Microbubble spray that features bubbles 100 microns or smaller – optimal for a deeper clean. Attached to the multifunctional handshower is an all-in-one cleansing device, equipped with a rotating lineup of attachments that effortlessly recharge through a magnetic dock when not in use.

Atmo Fan is a new line of bathroom ventilation designed to improve comfort and air quality. Models with advanced smart technology measure temperature and humidity to automatically turn on when humidity is high. Users can schedule on/off times and set custom preferences for default fan speed, lighting brightness and color temperature, auto mode humidity and temperature thresholds, as well as night light settings.

PureWash Bidet Seat provides the customized comforts of heated seats, adjustable water temperatures and pressure, and contactless opening in a slim, elongated design available in black or white color finishes. Voice activation via Alexa or Google Home allows hands-free control of the spray, dryer, and UV cleaning, providing an enhanced hygienic experience.

Rista, a new-to-market bathroom sink, blends heritage craft with digital technology through Kohler's exclusive and revolutionary method of 3D-printing with vitreous china material.

Kohler x SR_A Formation 01 faucet pushes the boundaries of form and function with its striking angles, industrial bold Haptic Orange color, and water delivery experience. Cast as one singular, sculptural object, the faucet features advanced engineering of a custom water channel through sharp angles. Formation 01 defies traditional faucet design and performance and was developed by Kohler in partnership with Dr. Samuel Ross and his industrial design studio SR_A.

Kohler will also feature an expanded range of smart toilets at this year's show including new variations of Numi 2.0, Innate, and Veil, as well as 2023 CES Innovation Award honoree, Stillness Bath.

To learn more about Kohler's CES booth experience and full product lineup, visit the KOHLER CES Press Kit.

About Kohler Co.

For 150 years, Kohler Co. has been a global leader in design and innovation, dedicated to providing gracious living through kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile and lighting; distributed energy solutions – home energy, industrial power systems, and powertrain technologies – and luxury hospitality experiences and major championship golf. Kohler's Whistling Straits golf course hosted the 43rd Ryder Cup in 2021. Privately held Kohler Co. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin. The company also develops solutions to address pressing issues, such as clean water and sanitation, for underserved communities around the world to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations.

KOHLER Kitchen & Bath, Energy, Golf + Resort Destinations, ROBERN, SPRIG

Media Contact: Jillian Rosone | [email protected] Kohler Public Relations

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/619434/Kohler_Logo.jpg