LANZAJET ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM AIRBUS - PIONEERING AEROSPACE AND AIRCRAFT BUILDER

The Investment by the World's Largest Airplane Manufacturer Further Signals Strong Industry Support for LanzaJet's Next-Gen Technology's Ability to Scale Sustainable Aviation Fuel Globally

CHICAGO, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LanzaJet, a leading sustainable fuels technology company and sustainable fuels producer, today announced a strategic investment from Airbus, a worldwide leader at the forefront of the aviation industry. The investment enables LanzaJet to continue to build its capability and capacity to scale its proprietary ethanol to sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) process technology.

"LanzaJet intentionally developed a diverse portfolio of strategic investors comprised of leading, global companies to ensure we have the ecosystem to scale the SAF industry," said Jimmy Samartzis, Chief Executive Officer of LanzaJet. "This important investment from Airbus supports the growth of our company, enabling LanzaJet to scale the production and deployment of SAF to continue working towards meeting aviation's decarbonization goals and developing a more sustainable industry."

Airbus' investment is part of LanzaJet's recent growth equity funding round, with support from leading companies across industries and around the world. In the last few months, LanzaJet has announced investments from leaders from across the SAF value chain, including Southwest Airlines, Microsoft, Groupe ADP, MUFG, and now Airbus.

"Sustainable aviation fuels are one of the most important levers available to decarbonise aviation, but their production is still limited. Our partnership with LanzaJet demonstrates Airbus' commitment to work with leading energy technology suppliers to explore innovative production pathways and scale SAF," said Julie Kitcher, Chief Sustainability Officer at Airbus. "This important partnership with LanzaJet underlines the importance of new technologies and cross-sector collaboration to achieve net-zero CO2 emissions by 2050."

In addition to Airbus, LanzaJet's portfolio of investors and funders now includes All Nippon Airways (ANA), Breakthrough Energy, British Airways, Groupe ADP, LanzaTech, Microsoft's Climate Innovation Fund, Mitsui & Co., MUFG, Shell, Southwest Airlines, and Suncor Energy.

At the forefront of next generation sustainable fuel technology, LanzaJet is currently starting up the world's first commercial-scale production of ethanol-to-SAF at LanzaJet Freedom Pines Fuels. Located in the United States, the historic plant will be producing SAF and renewable diesel from low-carbon and sustainable ethanol and serves as a blueprint to scale SAF production and combat the worsening climate crisis. With projects spanning 25 countries and 5 continents, LanzaJet is working to scale ethanol-to-jet globally, and partnering with key players across the SAF value chain is critical to that mission.

# # #

ABOUT LANZAJET

LanzaJet is a leading sustainable fuels technology company dedicated to accelerating the clean energy transition. As a Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) technology provider and producer with patented ethanol-based alcohol-to-jet (ATJ) technology, LanzaJet is creating an opportunity for future generations by accelerating the deployment of SAF and other clean technologies critical to addressing the climate crisis and transforming the global economy. LanzaJet was recently named TIME100 Most Influential Companies for 2024. Further information is available at https://www.lanzajet.com/

ABOUT AIRBUS

Airbus pioneers sustainable aerospace for a safe and united world. The Company constantly innovates to provide efficient and technologically-advanced solutions in aerospace, defence, and connected services. In commercial aircraft, Airbus designs and manufactures modern and fuel-efficient airliners and associated services. Airbus is also a European leader in space systems, defence and security. In helicopters, Airbus provides efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions and services worldwide. Further information is available at https://www.airbus.com/

SOURCE LanzaJet