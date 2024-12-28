Latino Wall Street Responds to Recent Mass Layoffs in the Traditional Media and Television Industry

MIAMI, Dec. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From the heart of Latino Wall Street @latinowallst, we want to express our support and extend our deepest condolences to the employees affected by the recent mass layoffs at Univisión, Telemundo, CNN, and other national news networks. We recognize that receiving such devastating news during the holiday season is an immense blow.

However, we firmly believe that every adversity carries with it a seed of opportunity. To all those navigating this difficult time, we want you to know that 2025 can mark a fresh start.

While 2024, and the past four years since the COVID pandemic, have been incredibly challenging, we remain confident that the coming year will bring a new era of peace and prosperity for all. We believe each of you possesses unique talents and a special purpose, and we are certain you will find the path God has prepared for you.

At Latino Wall Street, we stand firmly against censorship and any limitations on human potential. We believe in freedom of expression, capitalism, prosperity, and, above all, financial freedom as a powerful tool to empower our families and communities. These core principles have guided our journey as the leading platform for financial education within the Hispanic community in the United States.

Despite the challenges faced by many companies this year, Latino Wall Street has achieved a record-breaking year in both sales and outreach, impacting the lives of more than 30 million people in the past 90 days alone. For this reason, we are not conducting any layoffs. On the contrary, in 2025, we will create new job opportunities to strengthen and expand our team.

While we understand we cannot employ everyone affected by the recent layoffs, we would like to invite the most talented individuals from Telemundo, Univisión, CNN, and other networks to apply and become part of our growing team.

We are specifically looking for:

  • Hosts and journalists to cover topics in Miami and Washington, D.C.
  • Videographers and social media content creators
  • Producers, influencers, and visionaries who can help take Latino Wall Street to the next level

If you are interested in starting a new project under the Latino Wall Street umbrella or joining one of our existing programs, we would love to meet you. This is a moment of transformation, and we believe that together we can build something extraordinary and become the voice of democracy for Latinos around the world.

To apply, please complete the official form with the requested information, and our team will contact you.

Fill out the form here: https://forms.gle/HbE853A9KiKjUfKJA

We believe that freedom of the press is the most important right guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution, safeguarding liberty in our democracy. That is why we are inviting professionals from all political backgrounds – Democrats, Republicans, and Independents – as well as individuals with different viewpoints to apply to work with us. Together, we can create a platform that gives voice to all sides of the political spectrum and diverse perspectives.

We know this is a difficult time, but we are also convinced that it marks the beginning of a path filled with hope. Let us trust that everything happens for a reason and that this transition will lead us all toward a more prosperous future full of opportunities.

With solidarity and optimism,
Tony Delgado (@tonydelgado) and Gabriela Berrospi (@gabywallstreet)
Founders of Latino Wall Street

CONTACT

New Concept PR

Fabiola Malka: [email protected]

SOURCE Latino Wallstreet

